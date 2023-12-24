Bedard scores ‘Michigan' goal in Blackhawks loss to Blues

Jordan Kyrou scored twice, and Robert Thomas and Justin Faulk each had a goal and an assist for St. Louis (17-15-1), which scored five unanswered goals and rallied from a three-goal third period deficit. Pavel Buchnevich and Kevin Hayes each had two assists, and Binnington made 16 saves.

Faulk's wrist shot from the right circle at 17:53 completed the comeback for St. Louis, which trailed 5-2. Kyrou scored into an empty net at 18:59 to make it 7-5.

Nick Foligno scored twice, and Taylor Raddysh and Jarred Tinordi each had three assists for Chicago (10-22-1), which has lost six of seven. Arvid Soderblom made 35 saves.

Thomas gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 3:04 of the first period on a shot from the high slot before Bedard tied it 1-1.

Anthony Beauvillier scored 23 seconds later at 4:12 to give the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead on a redirection of Jarred Tinordi's shot from the left point.

Nick Foligno's power-play goal 20 seconds into the second period made 3-1 on a net-front rebound of Philipp Kurashev's shot.

Colton Parayko's slap shot from the right point at 13:29 cut the Blackhawks lead to 3-2, but Jason Dickinson made it 4-2 at 15:54 off a 2-on-1 rush, finishing Raddysh's pass.

Foligno made it 5-2 at 5:15 of the third period, scoring short-handed off the left edge beating Jordan Kyrou before slipping in a backhand in front.

The Blues scored three times in 3:13 to tie the game.

Brandon Saad's power-play goal at 7:53 made it 5-3, a redirection over Soderblom's left shoulder at the right post. Jake Neighbours tipped in Faulk's one-timer from the left circle at 10:43 on the power play to make it 5-4, and Jordan Kyrou tied it 5-5 at 11:06 from the slot.