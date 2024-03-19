Preview: Blues vs. Avalanche

BLUES It wasn't pretty, but the St. Louis Blues have now won four games in a row.

Sunday evening, they pulled out a 4-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks at Enterprise Center.

St. Louis' special teams were the story. After going scoreless on their first three attempts Sunday, the Blues rattled off three power-play goals in the third period, including two from Robert Thomas.

“I thought we were just being more direct," Jake Neighbours said postgame. "We started putting more stuff towards the net. That creates chaos, and that’s when things open up for you."

The Blues are heating up at the right time as they push for the playoffs. With a win Tuesday, they'll tie the longest win streak of the year and sweep a multi-game homestand for the first time this season.

"We’re starting to play well," Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister said. "And we always seem to get up for teams that are highly competitive like Colorado... Our main objective here is just to keep moving forward, get as many points as we can and win as many hockey games moving forward here towards the end of the season."

Tuesday's battle with the Avs is the last home contest before a pair of road games in Ottawa and Minnesota. The Blues come back to Enterprise Center on March 25 to host the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas currently holds the final Wild Card spot, but the Blues (36-29-3) are closing the gap. They're currently the first team out, trailing the Golden Knights by four points. Vegas is 4-5-1 in its last 10 games, so this upcoming stretch is a great chance for the Blues to have the upper hand by Monday night.