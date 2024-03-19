Projected Lineup: March 19 vs. Colorado

By Kayla Kamil
St. Louis Blues

As the St. Louis Blues look for their fifth straight win on Tuesday night against the Colorado Avalanche (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 101 ESPN), Head Coach Drew Bannister is making a subtle lineup change to the forwards.

Forward Brandon Saad is expected to move up to the second line with Pavel Buchnevich and Jake Neighbours, while rookie Zack Bolduc will join the third line with Kevin Hayes and Kasperi Kapanen.

It's a change Bannister made in the second period on Sunday when the Blues trailed 1-0 against the Ducks. St. Louis ended up winning, 4-2.

Jordan Binnington is expected to start in goal for the Blues.

"With the day off yesterday we should be rested and ready to go," Bannister said "These guys have earned the right to be in the lineup again here tonight."

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Brayden Schenn - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad - Pavel Buchnevich - Jake Neighbours
Zack Bolduc - Kevin Hayes - Kasperi Kapanen
Alexey Toropchenko - Oskar Sundqvist - Nathan Walker

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Torey Krug - Matthew Kessel
Scott Perunovich - Justin Faulk

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

