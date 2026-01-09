Preview: Blues at Mammoth

Stakes Rising in the Mountains:

The Blues face a motivated Utah Mammoth team Friday as Utah continues its push toward the postseason. Fresh off announcing it will host the 2027 NHL Winter Classic, the Mammoth have won their last two games and sit just one point out of a Wild Card spot, adding extra urgency to an already important stretch of their schedule.

St. Louis enters the matchup looking to respond after a loss to Chicago. The Blues remain on the road for two more games before returning home to Enterprise Center, with Friday’s contest providing an opportunity to find their footing before the final games of the road swing.