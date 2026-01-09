Preview: Blues at Mammoth

Preview_Parayko
By Annette Rooney / Notes by Brett Barczewski

Stakes Rising in the Mountains:

The Blues face a motivated Utah Mammoth team Friday as Utah continues its push toward the postseason. Fresh off announcing it will host the 2027 NHL Winter Classic, the Mammoth have won their last two games and sit just one point out of a Wild Card spot, adding extra urgency to an already important stretch of their schedule.

St. Louis enters the matchup looking to respond after a loss to Chicago. The Blues remain on the road for two more games before returning home to Enterprise Center, with Friday’s contest providing an opportunity to find their footing before the final games of the road swing.

🕒 When: Thursday, Jan. 9 at 8 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, First Alert 4, Matrix Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

UTA@STL: Buchnevich scores PPG on his 600th game

BY THE NUMBERS

  • The Blues and Mammoth will meet for their third of four matchups this season.
  • The Blues are 1-1-0 against Utah this season, winning the most recent matchup 1-0 on Nov. 29. Joel Hofer registered his second shutout of the season.
  • The Blues are 3-1-0 in their last four games against Utah.
  • Since the start of the 2024-25 season, Jordan Kyrou leads the Blues with four goals against Utah. Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich share the team lead with five assists, and Buchnevich leads the Blues with seven points.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Oct. 23 vs. UTA | UTA 7, STL 4

Nov. 29 vs. UTA | STL 1, UTA 0

Jan. 9 at UTA, 8 p.m. CT

April 16 at UTA, 7 p.m. CT

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES: OTTO STENBERG

Rookie forward Otto Stenberg has six points (1g, 5a) through 10 games this season and enters tonight on a two-game point streak. Stenberg scored his first NHL goal on Jan. 7 against Chicago, finding the net against Spencer Knight to tie the game at 2–2.

MAMMOTH: DYLAN GUENTHER

Dylan Guenther has tallied 37 points (21g, 16a) in 44 games, leading the Mammoth in goals scored and ranking second in total points, just one behind Clayton Keller. Guenther enters Friday's matchup in strong form with seven points in his last five games.

STL@CHI: Stenberg scores first NHL goal

BLUES BUZZ

  • Team Slovakia announced that Dalibor Dvorsky was named to its roster for the Olympic Winter Games 2026.
  • Alexey Toropchenko's three-game assist streak is the longest of his career, while his three-game point streak had matched his career-long, achieved twice previously.

UP NEXT

  • Jan. 10 - Blues at Golden Knights
  • Jan. 13 - Blues vs. Hurricanes | Tickets
  • Jan. 16 - Blues vs. Lightning | Tickets

Related Content

Blues partner with FanDuel Sports Network, Gray Media to simulcast select games

News Feed

Blues Hall of Fame induction to air on Matrix Midwest and YouTube

Dvorsky joins Team Slovakia for Olympics

Blackhawks score 7, ease past Blues for 4th straight win

Original Blue Glenn Hall passes away at 94

Suter named to Team Switzerland at Winter Olympics

Blues prospects win medals, named top players at World Juniors

Toropchenko signs 2-year extension

Binnington gets 1st shutout of season, Blues defeat Canadiens

Projected Lineup: Jan. 3 vs. Montreal

Preview: Blues vs. Canadiens

Schenn scores late, Blues recover against Golden Knights

Broberg named to Team Sweden at Olympics

Dean cleared by NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program

MacKinnon gets 400th goal, Avalanche cruise past Blues

Binnington, Parayko to play for Team Canada at Olympics

Photos: The Best of 2025

Police vs. Fire game set for Jan. 3 at Enterprise Center

Sabres defeat Blues, extend winning streak to 9