Projected Lineup: Jan. 9 at Utah

By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

After a disappointing performance to begin the road trip in Chicago, the St. Louis Blues are looking to get back on track on Friday night against the Utah Mammoth (8 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, First Alert 4, Matrix Midwest, 101 ESPN).

Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery will not be making any changes to his forward lines or defense pairings.

The only change expected for Friday's game is Joel Hofer starting in net.

"When I look at the whole season in general, I've mixed lines up quite often," Montgomery said. "I don't know if I've given them the opportunity more than once to get back at it after a lopsided loss. That's the thinking behind it. Put the onus on let's get this thing rolling together here by who you're used to playing with."

Below is a projected lineup based on Friday's morning skate:

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Jake Neighbours - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
Pavel Buchnevich - Brayden Schenn - Jimmy Snuggerud
Otto Stenberg - Dalibor Dvorsky - Jonatan Berggren
Alexey Toropchenko - Oskar Sundqvist - Nathan Walker

Defense

Philip Broberg - Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker - Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler - Logan Mailloux

Goalie

Joel Hofer

