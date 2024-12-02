Preview: Blues at Jets

By Gabby Khodadad / Notes by Brett Barczewski

When: Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. CT
Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, MB
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

QUICK HITS

BLUES The St. Louis Blues (11-12-2) are headed on the road in Western Canada with a three-game point streak (2-0-1), capturing five of a possible six points in that span. The Blues fell to the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Saturday night in a thrilling overtime battle.

The Flyers were the first on the board in Saturday’s game until midway through the third period when Dylan Holloway netted one to tie the score. Not even a minute later, the Flyers took the lead once again to make it 2-1. With 20 seconds remaining in regulation, Jake Neighbours’ power-play goal tied the game, sending it into OT. Philadelphia’s Matvei Michkov ended the game 28 seconds into extra time on a breakaway.

After the game, goaltender Jordan Binnington kept his head high, reflecting on the fun and fight his team had despite the loss.

“Yeah, it’s tough,” Binnington said. “I really wanted that one. It was a really fun game, chances at both ends. And, by the end, the rink was sold out. It was fun playing in front of the home crowd there. And we really wanted that one, but we fought hard, and I think that third period showing that resiliency to tie that game up late was big for us. We've got to take that with us moving forward and keep working.”

Prior to puck drop, the organization celebrated Binnington for setting a franchise record with 152 career wins, which was achieved during Wednesday’s victory over the New Jersey Devils. Although Binnington was unable to earn win No. 153 on Saturday, he stopped 28 shots, including the showstopper of the evening, a spectacular glove save.

Saturday’s game also marked Head Coach Jim Montgomery’s first time in St. Louis as their head coach. He reflected on the warm welcome following the game.

“For myself, I’m incredibly grateful for the ovation that [the fans] gave, it’s touching,” Montgomery said. “And I look forward to rewarding them a lot with how much growth I hope our team will show them this year.”

The Blues will look to tie the four-game season series against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. The teams have met once prior this season, a 3-2 Jets win in October.

JETS The Winnipeg Jets (18-7-0) are on a three-game losing streak entering Tuesday’s matchup against the Blues, most recently falling to the Dallas Stars on Sunday, 3-1.

Winnipeg’s Adam Lowry was the lone goal scorer of the night, getting on the board within the first four minutes of the game. This marked the captain's sixth goal of the season. The Stars responded with three unanswered goals for the victory.

Winnipeg’s Nikolaj Ehlers is day-to-day after leaving Friday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights with a lower-body injury. In 24 games this season, he has earned 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists). Additionally, the Jets will be without defenseman Dylan Samberg after he suffered a broken foot in a 4-1 loss against the Nashville Predators on Nov. 23.

Since the Jets last faced off against the Blues, they have gone 12-7. They remain tied for first in the Western Conference.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES Jordan Kyrou earned his 13th assist of the season on Saturday on Neighbours' goal that sent the game into OT. Kyrou has recorded a point in 11 of his last 14 games (five goals, six assists) and leads the team with 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists).

JETS Kyle Connor saw his three-game point streak snapped against the Stars on Sunday. The forward leads the Jets this season in goals (13) and points (29). In his 556 career games, he has earned 514 points (256 goals, 258 assists).

BLUE NOTES

  • With a win on Tuesday at Winnipeg, Jim Montgomery would become the second coach in franchise history to win the first three road games to start his Blues tenure (Mike Yeo, 5-0-0 road win streak to start Blues tenure.)
  • Jordan Binnington’s next appearance will be the 300th of his career, becoming just the second goaltender in franchise history to reach 300 games played as a Blue (Liut, 347).
  • Captain Brayden Schenn is one point away from earning 400 points as a Blue.
  • Dylan Holloway has a three-game point streak (three goals, two assists). This season, Holloway has seven goals and 13 assists, both of which are career-highs.
  • Jake Neighbours’ eight goals and three power play-goals both lead the Blues. He has points in back-to-back games (one goal, one assist) and five points in his last seven games (four goals, one assist).

