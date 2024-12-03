Projected Lineup: Dec. 3 at Winnipeg

As the St. Louis Blues embark on a four-game road trip through Canada, Head Coach Jim Montgomery appears to be making changes to every forward line (and two of the three defense pairings!) for Tuesday's matchup with the Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

Pavel Buchnevich (lower-body injury) skated on Tuesday morning in Winnipeg, but Montgomery said he will not be available against the Jets. The club is hopeful Buchnevich could play Thursday in Calgary.

Alexandre Texier, who played on the first line Saturday in Buchnevich's absence, appears to be sitting out. Brandon Saad was skating on the first line Tuesday with Robert Thomas and Jake Neighbours and is expected to play there against the Jets.

With Saad moving up to the first line, that makes room for Dylan Holloway to slide in alongside Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou.

Nathan Walker is expected to draw back into the lineup on the fourth line, and Joel Hofer will start in goal.