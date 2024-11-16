Preview: Blues at Bruins

When: Saturday, Nov. 16 at Noon CT

Where: TD Garden in Boston

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network

Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

QUICK HITS

BLUES The St. Louis Blues (7-9-1) are looking for revenge when they face the Boston Bruins on Saturday, just four days after the clubs' last meeting which resulted in a 3-2 St. Louis loss. This will be the second and final matchup between the teams this season.

The Blues' home-and-home battle with the Bruins had a brief intermission as the team began their three-game road trip Thursday in Buffalo, losing an overtime battle against the Sabres.

Forward Brandon Saad lit the lamp twice for the Blues, with Pavel Buchnevich adding another goal. The Blues began the third period leading the Sabres 3-2, but Buffalo’s Alex Tuch tied the game in the 13th minute, sending it to overtime. A goaltender interference call on Oskar Sundqvist at the end of the third allowed the Sabres to start and finish overtime on the power play for a 4-3 final score.

After earning their first point in four games, Head Coach Drew Bannister was pleased with his team’s performance even though it wasn't a win.

“I thought our guys played really well,” Bannister said. “I was happy with the effort, I was happy the way we played. Guys did a lot of good things out there. They were competing and they looked much more confident.”

Defenseman P.O Joseph left the game midway through the second period with a lower-body injury and did not return. With three defensemen—Torey Krug, Philip Broberg, and Nick Leddy—already on injured reserve, the team recalled Corey Schueneman from the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday morning.

The Blues will continue their road trip down the east coast with back-to-back games against the Bruins on Saturday and in Raleigh against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

BRUINS After picking up the win in St. Louis on Tuesday, the Bruins (8-8-2) suffered a 7-2 loss against the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.

Forwards Charlie Coyle and David Pastrnak scored for Boston, but the Stars' offense overwhelmed the Bruins and buried seven goals against netminder Jeremy Swayman.

The team will also be without Hampus Lindholm, one of their top defenders, for the forseeable future. He blocked a shot against the Blues and left the game, with Head Coach Jim Montgomery later saying Lindholm would miss "weeks."

The Bruins recalled defenseman Jordan Oesterle, who has eight points (three goals, five assists) this season with Providence in the AHL.

Boston currently rank third in the Atlantic division of the Eastern Conference.