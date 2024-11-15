Blues recall Schueneman from Springfield

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled defenseman Corey Schueneman from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

In addition, the team assigned defenseman Leo Loof to Springfield.

Schueneman, 29, was signed by the Blues as a free agent on July 2, 2024. This season, he has appeared in 13 games with the Thunderbirds, posting five points (one goal, four assists) and four penalty minutes.

A native of Milford, Michigan, Schueneman has previously dressed in 31 NHL regular-season games across two seasons with the Montreal Canadiens (2021-23), tallying seven points (two goals, five assists) and eight penalty minutes. During his seven-year AHL career, he has produced 95 points (22 goals, 73 assists) and 101 penalty minutes in 257 regular-season games.