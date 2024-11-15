Blues recall Schueneman from Springfield

schueneman_springfield
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled defenseman Corey Schueneman from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

In addition, the team assigned defenseman Leo Loof to Springfield.

Schueneman, 29, was signed by the Blues as a free agent on July 2, 2024. This season, he has appeared in 13 games with the Thunderbirds, posting five points (one goal, four assists) and four penalty minutes.

A native of Milford, Michigan, Schueneman has previously dressed in 31 NHL regular-season games across two seasons with the Montreal Canadiens (2021-23), tallying seven points (two goals, five assists) and eight penalty minutes. During his seven-year AHL career, he has produced 95 points (22 goals, 73 assists) and 101 penalty minutes in 257 regular-season games.

News Feed

Dahlin lifts Sabres to OT win against Blues

Blues recall Loof from Springfield

Pastrnak game-winner caps Bruins comeback against Blues

Fans to sing anthem at Salute to Military game on Nov. 12

Blues and Verizon launch partnership with $1 million veteran debt relief program for local veterans this holiday season

Ovechkin gets 2 goals, Capitals score 8 to ease past Blues

Veteran designs exclusive logo for Salute to Military Night

Blues win regional Emmy for 2023-24 pregame open video

Blues & BJC HealthCare to hold Diaper Drive on Nov. 9

Guenther breaks tie late, Utah Hockey Club stifles Blues

‘Road To The Discover NHL Winter Classic’ returns Dec. 4

Holloway a game-time decision for Thursday

Holloway feels good, hopes to play Thursday after injury scare

Binnington helps Blues top Lightning, moves into 2nd on franchise wins list

Binnington ranks second in Blues goalie wins

Holloway in alert, stable condition after injury

Listen: Krug's country playlist

Broberg to miss 4 to 6 weeks with injury