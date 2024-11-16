Projected Lineup: Nov. 16 at Boston

Injuries have wreaked havoc on the blueline this season.

Four of the St. Louis Blues' defensemen - Torey Krug, Nick Leddy, Philip Broberg and P.O Joseph - are now out with injuries.

So… enter Corey Schueneman, who was recalled Friday from the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Although the Blues held an optional practice on Friday and Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister did not confirm his lineup, numbers alone tell you that Schueneman is likely to make his Blues debut on Saturday against Boston (Noon CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

“I found out (I was called up) on Friday morning. Luckily it’s a pretty easy drive from Springfield, so I just came right over, I was able to get a practice in,” Schueneman told stlouisblues.com. “Timing worked out, so I’m excited.”

Schueneman participated in training camp with the Blues earlier this season after signing with the team as free agent in July. The Milford, Michigan native has played in 31 NHL games - all with the Montreal Canadiens - across two seasons.

In 13 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds this year, the 29-year-old blueliner has five points (one goal, four assists) and four penalty minutes.