Projected Lineup: Nov. 16 at Boston

schueneman_corey_blues_16x9
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Injuries have wreaked havoc on the blueline this season.

Four of the St. Louis Blues' defensemen - Torey Krug, Nick Leddy, Philip Broberg and P.O Joseph - are now out with injuries.

So… enter Corey Schueneman, who was recalled Friday from the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Although the Blues held an optional practice on Friday and Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister did not confirm his lineup, numbers alone tell you that Schueneman is likely to make his Blues debut on Saturday against Boston (Noon CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

“I found out (I was called up) on Friday morning. Luckily it’s a pretty easy drive from Springfield, so I just came right over, I was able to get a practice in,” Schueneman told stlouisblues.com. “Timing worked out, so I’m excited.”

Schueneman participated in training camp with the Blues earlier this season after signing with the team as free agent in July. The Milford, Michigan native has played in 31 NHL games - all with the Montreal Canadiens - across two seasons.

In 13 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds this year, the 29-year-old blueliner has five points (one goal, four assists) and four penalty minutes.

Schueneman on being called up to Blues

“I try to just be a good puck mover, really simple in my game,” Schueneman said. “Take care of the defensive end, let the offense come to me. Get out of the zone as simple as you can, use my feet as much as I can… there are a lot of good players here. There’s size, skill and grit. I just want to step in and do whatever I can.”

Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister said P.O Joseph went back to St. Louis for further evaluation, but the team got good news on him and his availability will be determined after the road trip. With Joseph out and Schueneman in, Bannister said he expects his defense pairs to be fluid for Saturday's game.

Bannister said Zack Bolduc will take Kasperi Kapanen's spot in the lineup against the Bruins. Jordan Binnington will start in goal.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forward

Jake Neighbours - Pavel Buchnevich - Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway - Brayden Schenn - Brandon Saad
Alexey Toropchenko - Radek Faksa - Nathan Walker
Zack Bolduc - Oskar Sundqvist - Mathieu Joseph

Defense

Ryan Suter - Colton Parayko
Corey Schueneman - Justin Faulk
Scott Perunovich - Matthew Kessel

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

Related Content

Preview: Blues at Bruins

News Feed

Preview: Blues at Bruins

Blues recall Schueneman from Springfield

Dahlin lifts Sabres to OT win against Blues

Blues recall Loof from Springfield

Pastrnak game-winner caps Bruins comeback against Blues

Fans to sing anthem at Salute to Military game on Nov. 12

Blues and Verizon launch partnership with $1 million veteran debt relief program for local veterans this holiday season

Ovechkin gets 2 goals, Capitals score 8 to ease past Blues

Veteran designs exclusive logo for Salute to Military Night

Blues win regional Emmy for 2023-24 pregame open video

Blues & BJC HealthCare to hold Diaper Drive on Nov. 9

Guenther breaks tie late, Utah Hockey Club stifles Blues

‘Road To The Discover NHL Winter Classic’ returns Dec. 4

Holloway a game-time decision for Thursday

Holloway feels good, hopes to play Thursday after injury scare

Binnington helps Blues top Lightning, moves into 2nd on franchise wins list

Binnington ranks second in Blues goalie wins

Holloway in alert, stable condition after injury