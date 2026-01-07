Preview: Blues at Blackhawks

Preview_Thomas
By Annette Rooney / Notes by Brett Barczewski

New Year, New Us:

Confidence leaves home with the Blues as they open a three-game road trip in Chicago after earning back-to-back wins at Enterprise Center, a stretch capped by the team signing Alexey Toropchenko to a two-year contract extension.

The Blues’ first stop comes against a Blackhawks team riding a three-game win streak, though Chicago will be without two of its top players in Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar due to injury. Even so, the matchup sets up another chapter in the Central Division rivalry.

🕒 When: Wednesday, Jan. 7 at 8:30 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: United Center in Chicago, IL
📺 Watch: TNT, truTV, HBO Max
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

CHI@STL: Faulk lights the lamp

BY THE NUMBERS

  • The Blues and Blackhawks will meet for their third of four matchups this season.
  • The Blues are 1-1-0 against Chicago this season, winning their most recent matchup, 3-2, on Dec. 12 in St. Louis.
  • The Blues are 6-1-0 in their last seven games against Chicago and are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games against the Blackhawks.
  • Starting Wednesday in Chicago, eight of the Blues’ next 10 games will come against Western Conference opponents.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Oct. 15 vs. CHI | CHI 8, STL 3

Dec. 12 vs. CHI | STL 3, CHI 2

Jan. 7 at CHI, 8:30 p.m. CT

April 11 at CHI, 4 p.m. CT

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES: ROBERT THOMAS

Robert Thomas scored his 10th goal of the season Saturday against Montreal, netting a shorthanded tally. He has six points in his last seven games (3g, 3a), 13 points in his last 14 (6g, 7a) and 17 points over his last 20 contests (7g, 10a). Thomas has 22 points (5g, 17a) in 25 career games against Chicago.

BLACKHAWKS: TYLER BERTUZZI

Tyler Bertuzzi has five points in his last three games, including a hat trick against Vegas in his most recent outing. His 22 goals this season lead the Blackhawks and he sits second in total points thus far.

MTL@STL: Thomas scores a wicked SHG

BLUES BUZZ

  • Jordan Kyrou has 16 points (10g, 6a) in 20 career games against the Blackhawks.
  • Brayden Schenn scored his ninth goal of the season on Friday vs. Vegas, which was the game-winning goal with just 1:33 remaining in the game.
  • Away from the NHL action, the Blues organization saw success at the World Junior Championships. Prospect Love Harenstam (Sweden) captured gold and was named Best Goalkeeper, while prospect Adam Jiricek (Czechia) earned silver and Best Defender honors.

UP NEXT

  • Jan. 9 - Blues at Mammoth
  • Jan. 10 - Blues at Golden Knights
  • Jan. 13 - Blues vs. Hurricanes | Tickets

