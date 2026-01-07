Preview: Blues at Blackhawks

New Year, New Us:

Confidence leaves home with the Blues as they open a three-game road trip in Chicago after earning back-to-back wins at Enterprise Center, a stretch capped by the team signing Alexey Toropchenko to a two-year contract extension.

The Blues’ first stop comes against a Blackhawks team riding a three-game win streak, though Chicago will be without two of its top players in Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar due to injury. Even so, the matchup sets up another chapter in the Central Division rivalry.