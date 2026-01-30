Snuggerud breaks tie with 9 seconds left, Blues defeat Panthers to end 5-game skid

Kyrou scored and had two assists, and Buchnevich and Justin Faulk each had two assists for the Blues (20-25-9), who ended a five-game losing streak (0-4-1). Joel Hofer made 17 saves.

“It’s great to be on this side of it,” Faulk said. “Tonight was a tough one. It was challenging, that’s for sure, down one, even, down one, and then giving up 4-2 and let them tie it up. So it was a push. We knew going into the third it wasn’t going to be any different; it was going to be a tough third period against these guys. They play a tough game. To get rewarded at the end is great, because we obviously had it go the other way here a couple times recently, but I think more importantly to get rewarded, we think we’re putting in a lot of work. We think guys are working hard.”

Matthew Tkachuk scored twice and had an assist, and Sam Reinhart had a goal and an assist for the Panthers (28-22-3), who had won three straight. Daniil Tarasov made 26 saves.

“It’s heartbreaking because you fight and you get back into it and you get so close to killing it off,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “Great blocks and great battles. That’s a tough one.”

Reinhart said, “It’s disappointing. It’s a tough one to swallow.”

A.J. Greer put the Panthers up 1-0 at 3:12 of the first period. Luke Kunin fed a pass in front from behind the net, and Greer lifted his own rebound over Hofer's glove under the bar.

Jake Neighbours tied it 1-1 at 4:46 when he took a pass from Buchnevich in stride into the offensive zone and buried a wrist shot glove side on Tarasov.

Kyrou put St. Louis up 2-1 at 7:51. Philip Broberg intercepted a breakout pass from Florida forward Carter Verhaeghe in the neutral zone, skated down the left side and passed to Kyrou, who put a wrist shot in off the right post from the edge of the left circle.