Projected Lineup: Jan. 7 at Chicago

walker_projected_blackhawks

Nathan Walker will return to the lineup on Wednesday night for the St. Louis Blues when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m., TNT, HBO Max, 101 ESPN) - almost three weeks ahead of schedule in his expected return from an upper-body injury.

Walker last played on Dec. 1 vs. Anaheim, then was to be re-evaluated in eight weeks. Now, after missing 16 games and approximately five weeks, he's back on the fourth line with Alexey Toropchenko and Oskar Sundqvist.

"He's going to be a player tonight. He's ready to go," Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery. "It's great, he has great energy, he does all the details and habits the way we want to. His second and third effort is awesome."

"The training staff here did a great job with me and helped me get back as soon as I can," Walker said after Wednesday's morning skate. "You hate sitting out and watching the games, but I'm hoping I can come in (tonight) and do my job and help the guys get two points."

Walker will take Mathieu Joseph's spot in the lineup. Sundqvist is also expected to return after sitting out Saturday's win vs. Montreal, taking Robby Fabbri's spot.

Jordan Binnington will start in goal.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Jake Neighbours - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
Pavel Buchnevich - Brayden Schenn - Jimmy Snuggerud
Otto Stenberg - Dalibor Dvorsky - Jonatan Berggren
Alexey Toropchenko - Oskar Sundqvist - Nathan Walker

Defense

Philip Broberg - Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker - Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler - Logan Mailloux

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

