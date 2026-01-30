Blues recall Luff from Springfield

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the Blues have recalled forward Matt Luff from their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, under emergency conditions.

Luff, 28, has appeared in 33 games for the Thunderbirds this season, leading the team with 13 goals and 20 assists. The Oakville, Ontario native has also recorded a goal in five appearances with the Blues. Overall, Luff has posted 28 points (16 goals, 12 assists) and 20 penalty minutes in 111 career NHL regular‑season games, along with 245 points (100 goals, 145 assists) and 199 penalty minutes in 312 career AHL regular‑season games. He was signed by the Blues as a free agent on July 1, 2025.