Blues recall Luff from Springfield

luff_shift4
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the Blues have recalled forward Matt Luff from their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, under emergency conditions.

Luff, 28, has appeared in 33 games for the Thunderbirds this season, leading the team with 13 goals and 20 assists. The Oakville, Ontario native has also recorded a goal in five appearances with the Blues. Overall, Luff has posted 28 points (16 goals, 12 assists) and 20 penalty minutes in 111 career NHL regular‑season games, along with 245 points (100 goals, 145 assists) and 199 penalty minutes in 312 career AHL regular‑season games. He was signed by the Blues as a free agent on July 1, 2025.

News Feed

Snuggerud breaks tie with 9 seconds left, Blues defeat Panthers to end 5-game skid

Sundqvist activated from injured reserve

Barkin' for the Blues Night returns Jan. 31

Holloway placed on injured reserve

Harley breaks tie late in 3rd, Stars recover to top Blues

Kyrou, Neighbours injured vs. Dallas

Stenberg assigned to Springfield

Moore scores, gets shootout winner in return, Kings defeat Blues

Blues host USA Hockey Silver Goalie education course

Robertson scores winner with 1 minute left, Stars top Blues

Holloway launches new line of hats at STL Authentics

Blues, Ameren team up for Future Goals program

Blues, Circa Sports to send two fans to Vegas for each remaining home win

Scheifele has 3 points, powers Jets past Blues

Blues, BetMGM announce official sports betting partnership

Ott to serve as Springfield Thunderbirds head coach for remainder of season

Sundqvist placed on injured reserve

Nugent-Hopkins scores in 1,000th game, Oilers shut out Blues