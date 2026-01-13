Projected Lineup: Jan. 13 vs. Carolina

The injury bug continues to plague the St. Louis Blues. It appears the team will be without two top players - Philip Broberg and Robert Thomas - when they face the Carolina Hurricanes at Enterprise Center on Tuesday night (6:30 p.m., ESPN+, Hulu, 101 ESPN).

Broberg played just 55 seconds against Vegas before a hit from Mark Stone forced him out of the game. The defenseman is "doing well," said Head Coach Jim Montgomery, and is day-to-day in concussion protocol.

Thomas has been dealing with an injury that was re-aggravated. Montgomery said the forward is also considered day-to-day, but he did not take part in practice Monday or today's morning skate.

There is one piece of good news, however, as Nick Bjugstad will be back in the lineup for the first time since Dec. 9. The forward was out with an upper-body injury and will make his return tonight after missing 15 games. He'll skate with Pavel Buchnevich and Jonatan Berggren on the third line.

"I think we miss his heaviness," Montgomery said. "Another right-shot center to take faceoffs. Another guy who can penalty kill. Five-on-five it's that heaviness that he can bring to our offensive end especially and back defending our own net from a centerman."