Preview: Blues vs. Hurricanes

Back Home, Big Night at Enterprise:

The Blues return to Enterprise Center looking to turn the page after a difficult three-game road trip wrapped Saturday in Vegas. Starting Tuesday, St. Louis settles into friendlier confines, with six of its next nine games set to be played at home.

On Tuesday the team will honor their 2026 Blues Hall of Fame Class—Al Arbour, Barret Jackman and Alexander Steen—with a pregame ceremony, marking a special game at Enterprise Center. The trio was officially inducted on Monday at Missouri Athletic Club.

On the ice, the challenge is immediate. St. Louis faces the Carolina Hurricanes for the first time this season, squaring off against the Eastern Conference and Metropolitan Division leader who sits fourth overall in the NHL. The Hurricanes are 4-0-1 in their last five, falling in overtime against Detroit on Monday.