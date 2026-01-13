Preview: Blues vs. Hurricanes

Preview_Walker
By Annette Rooney / Notes by Brett Barczewski

Back Home, Big Night at Enterprise:

The Blues return to Enterprise Center looking to turn the page after a difficult three-game road trip wrapped Saturday in Vegas. Starting Tuesday, St. Louis settles into friendlier confines, with six of its next nine games set to be played at home.

On Tuesday the team will honor their 2026 Blues Hall of Fame Class—Al Arbour, Barret Jackman and Alexander Steen—with a pregame ceremony, marking a special game at Enterprise Center. The trio was officially inducted on Monday at Missouri Athletic Club.

On the ice, the challenge is immediate. St. Louis faces the Carolina Hurricanes for the first time this season, squaring off against the Eastern Conference and Metropolitan Division leader who sits fourth overall in the NHL. The Hurricanes are 4-0-1 in their last five, falling in overtime against Detroit on Monday.

🕒 When: Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
📺 Watch: ESPN+, Hulu
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
🎟️ Tickets: Ticketmaster.com

STL@CAR: Kyrou sets up Neighbours for early goal

BY THE NUMBERS

  • The Blues and Hurricanes will meet for their first of two matchups this season. The teams split the season series in 2024-25, with each team winning at home.
  • The Blues are 2-2-0 in their last four games against Carolina, 7-7-0 in their last 14 games against the Hurricanes and 4-3-0 in their last seven home games against them.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Jan. 13 vs. CAR, 6:30 p.m. CT | Tickets

March 12 at CAR, 6 p.m. CT

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES: JAKE NEIGHBOURS

Jake Neighbours scored his 11th goal, and first power-play marker, of the season on Saturday and is currently tied for third on the team in goals. He also found success against Carolina last season, leading the Blues with two goals and three points in the matchup. He totals 18 points (11g, 7a) in 34 games played thus far in 2025-26.

HURRICANES: SEBASTIAN AHO

Sebastian Aho leads Carolina in both points and assists this season. The 28-year-old has recorded 45 points in 46 games (17g, 28a) and continues to drive Carolina’s offense with his speed, vision and playmaking ability in all situations.

STL@VGK: Neighbours lights the lamp with a PPG

BLUES BUZZ

  • The Blues have won back-to-back games at Enterprise Center and are 4-1-1 in their last six home games.
  • Robert Thomas scored his 11th goal of the season, added his 22nd assist on Saturday at Vegas and has points in back-to-back games.
  • Colton Parayko's assist on Saturday was the 230th assist of his career, moving him ahead of Rob Ramage for sole possession of fourth most among defensemen in franchise history.

UP NEXT

  • Jan. 16 - Blues vs. Lightning | Tickets
  • Jan. 18 - Blues at Oilers
  • Jan. 20 - Blues at Jets

News Feed

Marner has 2 points, Golden Knights defeat Blues

Broberg sustains upper-body injury against Vegas

Broberg signs 6-year extension with Blues

Class of 2026 to be inducted into Blues Hall of Fame on Jan. 12

Schmaltz has 3 points, Mammoth top Blues for 3rd straight win

Federko creates custom burger with Philly cheesesteak topping

Blues Hall of Fame induction to air on Matrix Midwest and YouTube

Dvorsky joins Team Slovakia for Olympics

Blackhawks score 7, ease past Blues for 4th straight win

Original Blue Glenn Hall passes away at 94

Suter named to Team Switzerland at Winter Olympics

Blues prospects win medals, named top players at World Juniors

Toropchenko signs 2-year extension

Binnington gets 1st shutout of season, Blues defeat Canadiens

Projected Lineup: Jan. 3 vs. Montreal

Preview: Blues vs. Canadiens

Schenn scores late, Blues recover against Golden Knights

Broberg named to Team Sweden at Olympics