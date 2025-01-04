Saad scores natural hat trick, Blues shut out Senators

Anton Forsberg made 21 saves for the Senators (19-17-2), who lost at the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Thursday, their fourth loss in five games after a six-game winning streak. The Senators played the eighth of a season-long nine-game road trip (4-4-0).

“We were just slow to start and that’s it,” Ottawa defenseman Thomas Chabot said. “The chances we gave them were Grade A’s. In the NHL as a group, we would have wanted to play a lot better than that. But in the big picture, you look, we’ve been on the road for a long time and playing .500 hockey on the road isn’t bad. Obviously, it’s not what we want, but there’s some positives to that. At the end of the day, we’re excited to go home tonight.”

Schenn made it 1-0 at 7:26 of the first period, beating Forsberg on a breakaway with the backhand off a pass from Dylan Holloway.

Saad’s first goal in 20 games made it 2-0 at 15:50, also on a breakaway when the forward outraced Ottawa defenseman Nick Jensen to a puck and sliding a backhand through Forsberg’s legs.

“That is the best example that you can have, that there is another level of belief in himself in his confidence and also in what we’re trying to accomplish here as a team,” Montgomery said of Saad’s determination on the goal.

Saad said, “I was thinking forecheck at first and then I saw I got a slow start to get to it. Closer and closer I got to it, I felt like I could beat [Jensen] and obviously it worked out well.”