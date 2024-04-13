Hurricanes top Blues for 4th straight win, gain in Metropolitan race

Slavin scored on a backdoor play off a high slot pass from Sebastian Aho at 7:53 of the third period to break a 2-2 tie.

"It was 4-on-4 and Sebastian was in the middle," Slavin said. "He hit me right on the tape and I just had to touch it. That's about it."

Jake Guentzel scored two empty-net goals at 17:20 and 19:10 for the 5-2 final.

Slavin and Seth Jarvis each had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes (51-22-7), who won their fourth in a row to move within one point of the New York Rangers for first in the Metropolitan Division with two games remaining for each.

Frederik Andersen made 29 saves.

"I thought we had some real good individual efforts, and our goaltending was great," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "We had some real high end plays at crucial times. We did enough to get the win."