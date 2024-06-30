Blues make qualifying offers for 2 players

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced the team has tendered qualifying offers to forwards Mikhail Abramov and Nikita Alexandrov.

Abramov, 23, was acquired by the Blues via trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 17, 2023. Last season, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound forward dressed in 59 regular-season games for the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, collecting 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists). Overall, the Moscow, Russia, native has posted 88 points (32 goals, 56 assists) in 180 career AHL regular-season games. He was originally drafted by Toronto in the fourth round, No. 115 overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Alexandrov, 23, was originally drafted by the Blues in the second round, No. 62 overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft. Last season, the 6-foot-1, 177-pound forward recorded two assists in 23 regular-season games with the Blues and seven points (three goals, four assists) in seven regular-season games with the Thunderbirds. Overall, the Burgwedel, Germany, native has tallied nine points (three goals, six assists) in 51 career NHL regular-season games.