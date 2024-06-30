Blues make qualifying offers for 2 players

QOs
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced the team has tendered qualifying offers to forwards Mikhail Abramov and Nikita Alexandrov.

Abramov, 23, was acquired by the Blues via trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 17, 2023. Last season, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound forward dressed in 59 regular-season games for the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, collecting 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists). Overall, the Moscow, Russia, native has posted 88 points (32 goals, 56 assists) in 180 career AHL regular-season games. He was originally drafted by Toronto in the fourth round, No. 115 overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Alexandrov, 23, was originally drafted by the Blues in the second round, No. 62 overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft. Last season, the 6-foot-1, 177-pound forward recorded two assists in 23 regular-season games with the Blues and seven points (three goals, four assists) in seven regular-season games with the Thunderbirds. Overall, the Burgwedel, Germany, native has tallied nine points (three goals, six assists) in 51 career NHL regular-season games.

News Feed

Skinner signs one-year extension

Blues deal Hayes, 2025 pick to Penguins

Blues select Jiricek with 16th overall pick

Blues make nine picks at 2024 NHL Draft

Blues acquire Texier in trade with Columbus

2024 NHL Draft: 5 names to watch

Armstrong has plenty of options with 16th overall pick

Revisiting History: Biggest Draft Day trades of the last 15 years

Blues announce 2024 preseason schedule

Perunovich signs one-year extension

Blues hold Development Camp from July 1-3

Blues Hockey Ops succession plan explained

Armstrong signs extension, Steen named to new position

Ellis signs one-year contract extension

Laferriere signs one-year contract extension

Blues announce initiatives for Pride Month

Blues have 9 picks in 2024 NHL Draft

Stancl signs entry-level contract with Blues