2024-25 Schedule: Superstar matchups coming to St. Louis

Beasts from the East:

Nov. 2 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Nov. 5 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Nov. 9 vs. Washington Capitals

Nov. 12 vs. Boston Bruins

The Blues get their inter-conference work in early this season, facing a slate of the Eastern Conference's biggest names over a 10-day stretch just weeks into the season.

Toronto's Auston Matthews is coming off a career-best 69 goals last season, the highest total from any NHL player since the days of Mario Lemieux and Wayne Gretzky.

Though the Lightning lost Steven Stamkos to the Predators this offseason (more on him later), Tampa Bay still boasts two of the game's biggest stars: Nikita Kucherov, the reigning Art Ross Trophy recipient as the NHL's point leader; and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, a former Vezina Trophy winner, Conn Smythe Trophy winner, and two-time Stanley Cup Champion.

Though the Capitals have not finished atop the standings in recent years, Alex Ovechkin continues his pursuit of history. After lighting the lamp 31 times in 2023-24, The Great 8 sits just 41 goals behind Gretzky for the most in League history.

Rounding out the impressive homestand is a visit from the Boston Bruins, who have been knocking on the door of the Stanley Cup since the Blues took them down for the 2019 crown. David Pastrnak leads their star power, finishing with the fifth-most points in the League last season with 110.

Take your pick from any of this intriguing five-game homestand, which also features the first visit to Enterprise Center by the brand new Utah Hockey Club on Nov. 7.