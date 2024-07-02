Schueneman signs one-year, two-way contract with Blues

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed defenseman Corey Schueneman to a one-year, two-way contract ($775,000 NHL / $400,000 AHL).

Schueneman, 28, appeared in 64 regular-season games with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles last season, posting 22 points (four goals, 18 assists) and 24 penalty minutes. Overall, the Milford, Michigan, native has dressed in 244 career AHL regular-season games, totaling 90 points (21 goals, 69 assists) and 97 penalty minutes. He has also played in 31 career NHL regular-season games with the Montreal Canadiens, logging seven points (two goals, five assists).