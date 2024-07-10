Suter agrees to 1-year contract with Blues

The St. Louis Blues have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with unrestricted free agent defenseman Ryan Suter.

The deal is worth a base salary of $775,000 and includes up to an additional $2.225 million in performance bonuses.

Suter, 39, has spent the past three seasons with the Dallas Stars, including the 2023-24 season when he logged 17 points (two goals, 15 assists) and 28 penalty minutes in 82 regular-season games and four points (one goal, three assists) and 16 penalty minutes in 19 postseason games.

A native of Madison, Wisconsin, Suter was originally drafted seventh overall by Nashville in 2003 and has crafted a 19-year NHL career, including stints with Nashville, Minnesota and Dallas.

Overall, the three-time NHL All-Star and 2013 First Team All-Star has accumulated 681 points (105 goals, 576 assists) and 761 penalty minutes in 1,444 career regular-season games as well as 44 points (seven goals, 37 assists) in 133 career postseason appearances.

He currently ranks first among active defensemen in career games played, sixth in points, 15th in goals, is tied for third in assists, ninth in penalty minutes, and 13th in plus-minus (+120).

Internationally, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound defenseman has represented the United States in multiple competitions, including earning a gold medal at the 2004 World Junior Championships and a silver medal at the 2010 Winter Olympics.