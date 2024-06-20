Blues announce 2024 preseason schedule

hofer_kyrou
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

The St. Louis Blues will play seven preseason games before embarking on the 2024-25 campaign in October.

The team will host exhibition contests with the Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets and Dallas Stars at Enterprise Center while also traveling for two neutral site preseason games against the Utah Hockey Club (in Des Moines, IA) and Chicago (location to be announced).

Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale will have the call for every preseason contest on 101 ESPN.

Fans can grab tickets for every home game during the 2024-25 season right now with the purchase of a full season ticket package. Half season and mini plan deposits are also being accepted. To place a deposit, call 314-622-2583.

The on-sale date for single-game tickets will be announced later this summer.

The complete 2024-25 regular-season schedule will be announced soon.

Preseason Schedule

Sept. 21 at Dallas Stars – 6 p.m.

Sept. 22 at Utah Hockey Club (in Des Moines, Iowa) – 6 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Columbus Blue Jackets – 6 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. Chicago Blackhawks – 7 p.m.

Oct. 1 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets – 7 p.m.

Oct. 3 vs. Dallas Stars – 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Chicago Blackhawks (location TBA) – 7 p.m.

All times listed are Central

