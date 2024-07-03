Blues sign Pierre-Olivier Joseph to one-year contract

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph to a one-year contract worth $950,000.

Joseph, 25, is the younger brother of Mathieu Joseph, whom the Blues acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

Last season, the Laval, Quebec, native appeared in 52 regular-season games with the Pittsburgh Penguins, logging 11 points (two goals, nine assists) and 14 penalty minutes. Originally drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the first round, No. 23 overall, of the 2017 NHL Draft, Joseph has totaled 37 points (eight goals, 29 assists) and 66 penalty minutes in 147 career NHL regular-season games.