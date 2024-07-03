Blues sign Pierre-Olivier Joseph to one-year contract

po_joseph_16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph to a one-year contract worth $950,000.

Joseph, 25, is the younger brother of Mathieu Joseph, whom the Blues acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

Last season, the Laval, Quebec, native appeared in 52 regular-season games with the Pittsburgh Penguins, logging 11 points (two goals, nine assists) and 14 penalty minutes. Originally drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the first round, No. 23 overall, of the 2017 NHL Draft, Joseph has totaled 37 points (eight goals, 29 assists) and 66 penalty minutes in 147 career NHL regular-season games.

News Feed

Jiricek signs 3-year entry level contract

Buchnevich signs 6-year contract extension

Blues get Faksa from Dallas, Joseph from Ottawa

Schueneman signs one-year, two-way contract with Blues

Blues release 2024-25 regular-season schedule

Blues sign Kapanen to one-year contract

2024-25 Home Opener set for Oct. 15 vs. Wild

Blues make qualifying offers for 2 players

Skinner signs one-year extension

Blues deal Hayes, 2025 pick to Penguins

Blues select Jiricek with 16th overall pick

Blues make nine picks at 2024 NHL Draft

Blues acquire Texier in trade with Columbus

2024 NHL Draft: 5 names to watch

Armstrong has plenty of options with 16th overall pick

Revisiting History: Biggest Draft Day trades of the last 15 years

Blues announce 2024 preseason schedule

Perunovich signs one-year extension