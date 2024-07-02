Buchnevich signs 6-year contract extension

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed forward Pavel Buchnevich to a six-year contract extension worth $48 million ($8 million AAV).

The extension begins with the 2025-26 season.

Buchnevich, 29, was originally acquired by the Blues via trade from the New York Rangers on July 23, 2021.

Over the past three seasons, the Cherepovets, Russia, native has appeared in 216 regular-season games with the Blues, ranking third on the team in points (206), second in goals (83), and second in assists (123). He has also accumulated a plus-46 rating in that span, making him one of 22 NHL players overall with at least 200 points and a plus-45 rating since 2021-22.

Last season, Buchnevich collected 27 goals and 36 assists in 80 regular-season games, marking his third consecutive campaign with at least 25 goals and 60 points.

Originally drafted by the Rangers in the third round, No. 75 overall, of the 2013 NHL Draft, Buchnevich has totaled 401 points, including 162 goals and 239 assists, in 517 career regular-season games.

He has also recorded 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) in 20 career postseason games.