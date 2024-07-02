Sync the schedule to your mobile device - coming soon!
Blues release 2024-25 regular-season schedule
The St. Louis Blues begin the 2024-25 regular season with a three-game road trip that begins on Oct. 8 against the Seattle Kraken.
After the trip, the Blues will return home to Enterprise Center for the home opener on Oct. 15 vs. the Minnesota Wild.
The 2024-25 regular-season schedule includes a Dec. 31 matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks in the Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field, four matchups with the Utah Hockey Club, and 26 meetings with Central Division rivals.
In one prominent change for the 2024-25 season, the club has adjusted nine of its Saturday home game start times to 6 p.m. That one-hour earlier start time is based upon formal fan feedback that indicated most fans prefer the earlier start time on Saturday. The change is intended to allow for more families to stay through the conclusion of the game.
2024-25 Schedule Highlights
- Opening Night: Oct. 8 at Seattle
- Home Opener: Oct. 15 vs. Minnesota
- 18 Weekend Home Games – Friday, Saturday and Sundays
- Nine of 11 Saturday home games at 6 p.m., all five Sunday home games at 5 p.m.
- Discover NHL Winter Classic: Dec. 31 at Chicago (Wrigley Field)
- Season-long six-game homestand: Feb. 4-25 (across League-wide schedule pause)
- Regular-season break from Feb. 9-21 for 4 Nations Face-Off
- Season-long six-game road trip: March 2-15
- Ten sets of back-to-back games
- Consecutive games against both 2024 Stanley Cup finalists on Feb. 4 and 6
- Four games vs. Utah Hockey Club, including season finale on April 15 at Enterprise Center
2024-25 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE
OCTOBER
Oct. 8 at Seattle Kraken - 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 10 at San Jose Sharks - 9:30 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Vegas Golden Knights - 9 p.m.
Oct. 15 vs. Minnesota Wild - 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 17 vs. New York Islanders - 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 vs. Carolina Hurricanes - 6 p.m.
Oct. 22 vs. Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.
Oct. 24 at Toronto Maple Leafs - 6 p.m.
Oct. 26 at Montreal Canadiens - 6 p.m.
Oct. 29 at Ottawa Senators - 6 p.m.
Oct. 31 at Philadelphia Flyers - 6 p.m.
NOVEMBER
Nov. 2 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - 6 p.m.
Nov. 5 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - 7 p.m.
Nov. 7 vs. Utah Hockey Club - 7 p.m.
Nov. 9 vs. Washington Capitals - 6 p.m.
Nov. 12 vs. Boston Bruins - 7 p.m.
Nov. 14 at Buffalo Sabres - 6 p.m.
Nov. 16 at Boston Bruins - 12 p.m.
Nov. 17 at Carolina Hurricanes - 4 p.m.
Nov. 19 vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
Nov. 21 vs. San Jose Sharks - 7 p.m.
Nov. 23 at New York Islanders - 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 25 at New York Rangers - 6 p.m.
Nov. 27 at New Jersey Devils - 6 p.m.
Nov. 30 vs. Philadelphia Flyers - 6 p.m.
DECEMBER
Dec. 3 at Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.
Dec. 5 at Calgary Flames - 8 p.m.
Dec. 7 at Edmonton Oilers - 9 p.m.
Dec. 10 at Vancouver Canucks - 9 p.m.
Dec. 12 vs. San Jose Sharks - 7 p.m.
Dec. 14 at Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.
Dec. 15 vs. New York Rangers - 5 p.m.
Dec. 17 vs. New Jersey Devils - 7 p.m.
Dec. 19 at Tampa Bay Lightning - 6 p.m.
Dec. 20 at Florida Panthers - 6 p.m.
Dec. 23 at Detroit Red Wings - 6 p.m.
Dec. 27 vs. Nashville Predators - 7 p.m.
Dec. 29 vs. Buffalo Sabres - 5 p.m.
Dec. 31 at Chicago Blackhawks (Winter Classic) - 4 p.m.
JANUARY
Jan. 3 vs. Ottawa Senators - 7 p.m.
Jan. 4 at Columbus Blue Jackets - 6 p.m.
Jan. 7 at Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
Jan. 9 vs. Anaheim Ducks - 7 p.m.
Jan. 11 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets - 6 p.m.
Jan. 14 vs. Calgary Flames - 7 p.m.
Jan. 16 vs. Calgary Flames - 7 p.m.
Jan. 18 at Utah Hockey Club - 8 p.m.
Jan. 20 at Vegas Golden Knights - 5 p.m.
Jan. 23 vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7 p.m.
Jan. 25 vs. Dallas Stars - 6 p.m.
Jan. 27 vs. Vancouver Canucks - 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 31 at Colorado Avalanche - 8 p.m.
FEBRUARY
Feb. 2 at Utah Hockey Club - 6 p.m.
Feb. 4 vs. Edmonton Oilers - 7 p.m.
Feb. 6 vs. Florida Panthers - 7 p.m.
Feb. 8 vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 6 p.m.
Feb. 22 vs. Winnipeg Jets - 6 p.m.
Feb. 23 vs. Colorado Avalanche - 5 p.m.
Feb. 25 vs. Seattle Kraken - 7 p.m.
Feb. 27 at Washington Capitals - 6 p.m.
MARCH
March 1 vs. Los Angeles Kings - 7 p.m.
March 2 at Dallas Stars - 5 p.m.
March 5 at Los Angeles Kings - 9:30 p.m.
March 7 at Anaheim Ducks - 9 p.m.
March 8 at Los Angeles Kings - 7 p.m.
March 13 at Pittsburgh Penguins - 6 p.m.
March 15 at Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
March 16 vs. Anaheim Ducks - 5 p.m.
March 18 at Nashville Predators - 7 p.m.
March 20 vs. Vancouver Canucks - 7 p.m.
March 22 vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 2 p.m.
March 23 vs. Nashville Predators - 5 p.m.
March 25 vs. Montreal Canadiens - 7 p.m.
March 27 at Nashville Predators - 7 p.m.
March 29 at Colorado Avalanche - 3:30 p.m.
APRIL
April 1 vs. Detroit Red Wings - 7 p.m.
April 3 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - 7 p.m.
April 5 vs. Colorado Avalanche - 6 p.m.
April 7 at Winnipeg Jets - 6:30 p.m.
April 9 at Edmonton Oilers - 9 p.m.
April 12 at Seattle Kraken - 9 p.m.
April 15 vs. Utah Hockey Club - 7 p.m.