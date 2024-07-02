Blues release 2024-25 regular-season schedule

The St. Louis Blues begin the 2024-25 regular season with a three-game road trip that begins on Oct. 8 against the Seattle Kraken.

After the trip, the Blues will return home to Enterprise Center for the home opener on Oct. 15 vs. the Minnesota Wild.

The 2024-25 regular-season schedule includes a Dec. 31 matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks in the Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field, four matchups with the Utah Hockey Club, and 26 meetings with Central Division rivals.

In one prominent change for the 2024-25 season, the club has adjusted nine of its Saturday home game start times to 6 p.m. That one-hour earlier start time is based upon formal fan feedback that indicated most fans prefer the earlier start time on Saturday. The change is intended to allow for more families to stay through the conclusion of the game.

The best way to secure tickets for every home game this season is with full season tickets, which are available now. Half season and mini plan deposits are also available now – to place a deposit call 314-622-2583 or visit stlouisblues.com.

The on-sale date for single-game tickets will be announced at a later date. If you want to be the first to purchase single game tickets when available, sign up for Blues e-mail communications now.

2024-25 Schedule Highlights