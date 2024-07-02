Blues get Faksa from Dallas, Joseph from Ottawa

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has acquired forward Radek Faksa from the Dallas Stars as well as forward Mathieu Joseph and a 2025 third-round pick from the Ottawa Senators, each in exchange for future considerations.

Faksa, 30, dressed in 74 regular-season games with the Stars last season, posting 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) and 20 penalty minutes. He also contributed a goal in eight playoff appearances. The Vitkov, Czech Republic, native was originally drafted by the Stars in the first round, No. 13 overall, of the 2012 NHL Draft and has spent his entire nine year career in Dallas.

Overall, he has totaled 200 points (89 goals, 111 assists) and 356 penalty minutes in 638 career regular-season games and 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) and 28 penalty minutes in 79 career postseason games.

Joseph, 27, played in 72 regular-season games with the Senators last season, tallying 35 points (11 goals, 24 assists) and 51 penalty minutes. The Laval, Quebec, native was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fourth round, No. 120 overall, of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Overall, he has accumulated 135 points (55 goals, 80 assists) and 168 penalty minutes in 360 career regular-season games. Joseph has also made 10 career postseason appearances, including six in 2021 when he helped the Lightning capture the Stanley Cup Championship.