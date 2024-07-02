Jiricek signs 3-year entry level contract

jiricek_16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have signed Adam Jiricek - their 2024 first-round pick (No. 16 overall) - to a three-year entry-level contract.

Jiricek, 18, has spent the past three seasons with the HC Plzen organization in Czechia.

In 2023-24, the 6-foot-3, 178-pound defenseman appeared in 22 games overall, including 19 with the top team and three with the U-20 team.

The Plzen native also represented Czechia on the international stage, earning a silver medal at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and bronze at the U-20 World Junior Championships.

In 2022-23, Jiricek dressed in 41 regular-season games with HC Plzen’s U-20 team, leading all league defensemen with 12 goals while posting 29 points overall.

jiricek_signs_16x9

News Feed

Buchnevich signs 6-year contract extension

Blues get Faksa from Dallas, Joseph from Ottawa

Schueneman signs one-year, two-way contract with Blues

Blues release 2024-25 regular-season schedule

Blues sign Kapanen to one-year contract

2024-25 Home Opener set for Oct. 15 vs. Wild

Blues make qualifying offers for 2 players

Skinner signs one-year extension

Blues deal Hayes, 2025 pick to Penguins

Blues select Jiricek with 16th overall pick

Blues make nine picks at 2024 NHL Draft

Blues acquire Texier in trade with Columbus

2024 NHL Draft: 5 names to watch

Armstrong has plenty of options with 16th overall pick

Revisiting History: Biggest Draft Day trades of the last 15 years

Blues announce 2024 preseason schedule

Perunovich signs one-year extension

Blues hold Development Camp from July 1-3