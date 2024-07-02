Jiricek signs 3-year entry level contract

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have signed Adam Jiricek - their 2024 first-round pick (No. 16 overall) - to a three-year entry-level contract.

Jiricek, 18, has spent the past three seasons with the HC Plzen organization in Czechia.

In 2023-24, the 6-foot-3, 178-pound defenseman appeared in 22 games overall, including 19 with the top team and three with the U-20 team.

The Plzen native also represented Czechia on the international stage, earning a silver medal at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and bronze at the U-20 World Junior Championships.

In 2022-23, Jiricek dressed in 41 regular-season games with HC Plzen’s U-20 team, leading all league defensemen with 12 goals while posting 29 points overall.