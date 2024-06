The St. Louis Blues have traded forward Kevin Hayes, along with a second-round draft pick in 2025, to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for future considerations.

Hayes played in 79 games for the Blues last season, posting 13 goals and 16 assists (29 points).

For his career, Hayes has played in 713 games with the New York Rangers, Winnipeg Jets, Philadelphia Flyers and Blues, posting 168 goals and 247 assists (415 points).