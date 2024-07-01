2024-25 Home Opener set for Oct. 15 vs. Wild

Complete regular-season schedule will be released at stlouisblues.com on July 2 at 11 a.m.

buchnevich_faceoff_16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

The St. Louis Blues will host the Minnesota Wild in the 2024-25 Home Opener at Enterprise Center on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

The game will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Fans can secure their tickets for every home game this season with a full season ticket package, which is available now. Half season and mini plan deposits are also available now. To place a deposit, call 314-622-2583 or visit stlouisblues.com. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

The complete regular-season schedule will be released at stlouisblues.com on Tuesday, July 2 at approximately 11 a.m.

News Feed

Blues sign Kapanen to one-year contract

Blues make qualifying offers for 2 players

Skinner signs one-year extension

Blues deal Hayes, 2025 pick to Penguins

Blues select Jiricek with 16th overall pick

Blues make nine picks at 2024 NHL Draft

Blues acquire Texier in trade with Columbus

2024 NHL Draft: 5 names to watch

Armstrong has plenty of options with 16th overall pick

Revisiting History: Biggest Draft Day trades of the last 15 years

Blues announce 2024 preseason schedule

Perunovich signs one-year extension

Blues hold Development Camp from July 1-3

Blues Hockey Ops succession plan explained

Armstrong signs extension, Steen named to new position

Ellis signs one-year contract extension

Laferriere signs one-year contract extension

Blues announce initiatives for Pride Month