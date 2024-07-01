2024-25 Home Opener set for Oct. 15 vs. Wild

The St. Louis Blues will host the Minnesota Wild in the 2024-25 Home Opener at Enterprise Center on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

The game will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Fans can secure their tickets for every home game this season with a full season ticket package, which is available now. Half season and mini plan deposits are also available now. To place a deposit, call 314-622-2583 or visit stlouisblues.com. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

The complete regular-season schedule will be released at stlouisblues.com on Tuesday, July 2 at approximately 11 a.m.