Blues announce transfer of partial ownership interest

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues Chairman Tom Stillman today announced a change in the Blues ownership group. David Steward, an original member of Stillman’s group that purchased the Blues in 2012, has completed the transfer of his partial ownership stake to Michael W. Riney, a lifelong St. Louisan.

The transfer maintains the Blues’ all-local ownership structure.

“Dave Steward was a key member of the St. Louis-based ownership group that we assembled in 2012,” said Stillman. “His support has been steadfast ever since, and we are grateful for Dave’s commitment to the Blues and to St. Louis.

“We are pleased to welcome Michael Riney to our ownership group. Like all members of the group, Michael has a passion for the Blues and a strong commitment to St. Louis. The rest of the group will remain the same as we work toward a successful 2024-25 season.”

Riney is the Founder and Managing Director of QRM Capital, which he runs with his wife, Quirsis. QRM Capital is focused on private investments and philanthropic endeavors in the St. Louis region. Michael and Quirsis are active supporters of numerous local civic organizations. In addition, Michael serves on the boards of Washington University, the Danforth Plant Science Center, and the Missouri Botanical Garden.

In addition to Stillman and now Riney, members of the Blues' all-local ownership group are Donn Lux, Jerald Kent, James Cooper, Jo Ann Taylor Kindle, Steve Maritz, Edward Potter, Andrew Taylor, James Kavanaugh, John Danforth, Christopher Danforth, Jim Johnson III, Scott McCuaig, John Ross, Jr., and Tom Schlafly.