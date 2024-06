ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong and Director of Amateur Scouting Tony Feltrin announced the team selected Adam Jiricek with the No. 16 overall pick of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Jiricek, 18, has spent the past three seasons with the HC Plzen organization in Czechia.

In 2023-24 he appeared in 22 games overall, including 19 with the top team and three with the U-20 team.