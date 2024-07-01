Blues sign Kapanen to one-year contract

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed forward Kasperi Kapanen to a one-year contract worth $1 million.

Kapanen, 27, dressed in 73 regular-season games for the Blues last season, posting 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) and 14 penalty minutes.

Overall, the Kuopio, Finland, native has appeared in 460 career NHL regular-season games, including stints with Toronto, Pittsburgh, and St. Louis, totaling 208 (84 goals, 124 assists) and 110 penalty minutes. Kapanen was originally drafted by Toronto in the first round, No. 22 overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft.