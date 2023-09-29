News Feed

Blues fall to Blackhawks in OT

Blues fall to Blackhawks in OT
3 players assigned to junior teams

3 players assigned to junior teams
Steve's Hot Dogs to open at Enterprise Center

Steve's Hot Dogs opens at Enterprise Center
Behind the Scenes: 2023-24 Open Video

Behind the Scenes: 2023-24 Open Video
Fake owl found outside Blues practice rink

Fake owl found outside Blues practice rink
Blues begin first training camp practices

Blues begin first training camp practices
Blues begin training camp with Content Day

Blues begin camp with Content Day
Bally Sports announces 2023-24 Blues TV schedule

Bally Sports announces 2023-24 Blues TV schedule
Schenn named Blues' 24th captain

Schenn named Blues' 24th captain
Bitten, Welinski join Blues on pro tryouts

Bitten, Welinski join Blues on pro tryouts
Blues announce jersey schedule for 2023-24 season

Blues announce jersey schedule for 2023-24 season
Blues open training camp on Sept. 21

Blues open training camp on Sept. 21
Blues finish 1-1 at Prospect Showcase

Blues finish 1-1 at Prospect Showcase
Home run for Hayes

Home run for Hayes
Blues to collaborate with Marquise Knox

Blues to collaborate with Marquise Knox
Ritchie joins Blues on professional tryout

Ritchie joins Blues on professional tryout
Ways to save on Blues tickets

Ways to save on Blues tickets for the 2023-24 season
Blues to compete at Prospect Showcase

Blues to compete at Prospect Showcase

Blues, Stars set for meeting in Independence

Buchnevich_KC
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

For the third straight season, the St. Louis Blues will play a preseason contest at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO.

The Blues and Dallas Stars are set to meet Saturday in the 5,800-seat venue, which serves as the home for the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks.

The Blues enter the game with a 2-1-1 record through four preseason games. The team is coming off a 2-1 overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night at United Center. 

Dallas is 2-0 to begin the preseason and has outscored opponents by a 13-1 margin.

A gameday lineup will be available soon.

Tickets for the game are available online at ticketmaster.com.