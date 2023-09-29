Blues, Stars set for meeting in Independence

For the third straight season, the St. Louis Blues will play a preseason contest at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO.

The Blues and Dallas Stars are set to meet Saturday in the 5,800-seat venue, which serves as the home for the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks.

The Blues enter the game with a 2-1-1 record through four preseason games. The team is coming off a 2-1 overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night at United Center.

Dallas is 2-0 to begin the preseason and has outscored opponents by a 13-1 margin.

A gameday lineup will be available soon.

Tickets for the game are available online at ticketmaster.com.