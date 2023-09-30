Projected Lineup: Sept. 30 vs. Dallas

The St. Louis Blues are headed to Independence's Cable Dahmer Arena for the third consecutive season on Saturday.

The 5,800-seat venue is home to the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks.

The Blues (2-1-1) will meet the Dallas Stars (2-0) in the preseason contest beginning at 6 p.m.

Fans can follow the game with Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale on 101 ESPN or the Blues App. Coverage will also be available on the Blues social media platforms.

Below is a projected lineup based on Saturday's morning skate at Centene Community Ice Center.

Forwards

Brandon Saad - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou

Zachary Bolduc - Zach Dean - Alexey Toropchenko

Hugh McGing - Matthew Peca - Mathias Laferriere

Sam Bitten - Keean Washkurak - Will Bitten

Defense

Tyler Tucker - Calle Rosen

Wyatt Kalynuk - Robert Bortuzzo

Leo Loof - Matt Kessel

Goalies

Jordan Binnington

Colten Ellis