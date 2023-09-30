Projected Lineup: Sept. 30 vs. Dallas

The St. Louis Blues are headed to Independence's Cable Dahmer Arena for the third consecutive season on Saturday.
The 5,800-seat venue is home to the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks.
The Blues (2-1-1) will meet the Dallas Stars (2-0) in the preseason contest beginning at 6 p.m.
Fans can follow the game with Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale on 101 ESPN or the Blues App. Coverage will also be available on the Blues social media platforms.
Below is a projected lineup based on Saturday's morning skate at Centene Community Ice Center.
Forwards
Brandon Saad - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Zachary Bolduc - Zach Dean - Alexey Toropchenko
Hugh McGing - Matthew Peca - Mathias Laferriere
Sam Bitten - Keean Washkurak - Will Bitten
Defense
Tyler Tucker - Calle Rosen
Wyatt Kalynuk - Robert Bortuzzo
Leo Loof - Matt Kessel
Goalies
Jordan Binnington
Colten Ellis