Blues, Stars set for meeting in Independence

Blues trim 14 players from training camp roster

Blues fall to Blackhawks in OT

3 players assigned to junior teams

Steve's Hot Dogs to open at Enterprise Center

Behind the Scenes: 2023-24 Open Video

Fake owl found outside Blues practice rink

Blues begin first training camp practices

Blues begin training camp with Content Day

Bally Sports announces 2023-24 Blues TV schedule

Schenn named Blues' 24th captain

Bitten, Welinski join Blues on pro tryouts

Blues announce jersey schedule for 2023-24 season

Blues open training camp on Sept. 21

Blues finish 1-1 at Prospect Showcase

Home run for Hayes

Blues to collaborate with Marquise Knox

Ritchie joins Blues on professional tryout

Projected Lineup: Sept. 30 vs. Dallas

By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues are headed to Independence's Cable Dahmer Arena for the third consecutive season on Saturday.

The 5,800-seat venue is home to the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks.

The Blues (2-1-1) will meet the Dallas Stars (2-0) in the preseason contest beginning at 6 p.m.

Fans can follow the game with Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale on 101 ESPN or the Blues App. Coverage will also be available on the Blues social media platforms.

Below is a projected lineup based on Saturday's morning skate at Centene Community Ice Center.

Forwards

Brandon Saad - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Zachary Bolduc - Zach Dean - Alexey Toropchenko
Hugh McGing - Matthew Peca - Mathias Laferriere
Sam Bitten - Keean Washkurak - Will Bitten

Defense

Tyler Tucker - Calle Rosen
Wyatt Kalynuk - Robert Bortuzzo
Leo Loof - Matt Kessel

Goalies

Jordan Binnington
Colten Ellis

