As regular seasons across hockey leagues begin to wind down, it's time to see how some of the St. Louis Blues prospects are doing. Check in on some of the organization's most promising young players as many of them gear up for postseason play.
Blues Prospect Update: March 26
Justin Carbonneau
Forward | Selected in the first round (19th overall) in 2025
Carbonneau is one of the Blues' most electric prospects. The 19-year-old has already shown flashes of his skill during last fall's training camp and preseason contests in St. Louis, and he followed that up with another impressive season in the QMJHL. The forward finished as the League's top goal scorer with 51 goals, earning the Mario Lemieux Trophy.
Carbonneau collected 80 points (51g, 29a), 64 penalty minutes and a +31 rating in 60 regular-season games. He and his team, the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, open their first-round playoff series on March 27 against the Victoriaville Tigres.
Love Harenstam
Goaltender | Selected in the sixth round (179th overall) in 2025
It's been an unforgettable season for Love Harenstam as he rakes in the hardware. The 19-year-old goaltender was named HockeyAllsvenskan's Goalkeeper of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Best Junior after a stand-out season with Sodertalje SK in which he posted a 1.81 goals-against average, .920 save-percentage and two shutouts. He was also a finalist for League MVP.
In January, Harenstam starred for Sweden at the World Junior Championship en route to the country's gold medal. He was named Best Goalkeeper and to the tournament All-Star team.
Harenstam and Sodertalje SK are currently tied with Kalmar HC, 3-3, in their quarterfinals series. Game 7 is scheduled for March 27.
Adam Jiricek
Defenseman | Selected in the first round (16th overall) in 2024
Adam Jiricek has had a breakout season, both for the OHL's Brantford Bulldogs and on the international stage. The 19-year-old had an impressive showing at the World Junior Championship, scoring the most goals among all defensemen en route to a silver medal. Jiricek was named the tournament's Best Defenseman and a Top 3 Player for Team Czechia.
The scoring didn't stop once he returned to the OHL. Jiricek tallied 19 goals in 55 games for Brantford, setting a franchise record for most goals in a season by a defenseman. He finished with 59 points, 33 penalty minutes and a +31 rating, He has been named OHL Defenseman of the Month twice this season (November 2025 and March 2026).
Jiricek helped the Bulldogs capture the Hamilton Spectator Trophy as 2026 OHL Regular Season Champions. They open their first-round playoff series against the Sudbury Wolves on March 27.
Colin Ralph
Defenseman | Selected in the second round (48th overall) in 2024
A looming presence on the blueline, Colin Ralph has continued his under-the-radar but steady play after transferring from St. Cloud State to Michigan State University for his sophomore season. The defensive defenseman has contributed 10 assists, 11 points, 29 penalty minutes and a +22 rating in 35 games for the Spartans.
Next up for the 20-year-old is the NCAA Men's Hockey tournament, where Michigan States enters as the No. 3 seed. The team opened play with a 2-1 win against the University of Connecticut and have advanced to the quarterfinals March 28.
© Emma Pinault / Sacred Heart University
Felix Trudeau
Forward | Signed by the Blues as a free agent on March 23, 2026
One of the Blues' newest prospects, Felix Trudeau joins the organization at an exciting time. The 23-year-old forward recently finished his second season at Sacred Heart University, ranking among the country's best with 25 goals, 12 power-play goals and 48 points.
Trudeau earned recognition from the AHA as Player off the Year, Forward of the Year and First All-Star Team honors. He is also a Top 10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the top NCAA men's hockey player.
He will report to the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds on a professional tryout for the remainder of the season.
© Lucas Armstrong / Springfield Thunderbirds
Springfield Thunderbirds Updates
The Blues' AHL affiliate is on a late-season run and within striking distance of a playoff spot. The Thunderbirds are 12-10-2 since Steve Ott took over as interim head coach on Jan. 23. As of March 26, they are just two points outside of the final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division with 10 games remaining.
- Forward Aleksanteri Kaskimaki ranks second overall on the Thunderbirds with 15 goals and is fifth overall on the team with 33 points. Kaskimaki made his NHL debut earlier this season, playing five games for the Blues in December.
- Rookie forwards Juraj Pekarcik and Jakub Stancl each have nine goals on the season, the most on the team for first-year players. Pekarcik has 31 points, sixth-most on the team, while Stancl has 18.
- Thomas Bordeleau, acquired in the Nick Bjugstad trade, has five goals and nine points in 17 games since joining Springfield. The forward had eight points (2g, 6a) in 35 games with Utica to start the season.
News and Notes
- After four seasons with the WHL's Spokane Chiefs, William McIsaac has announced his committment to the University of Connecticut (NCAA). The defenseman was drafted in the fifth round, 145th overall, in 2024.
- Forward Matvei Korotky registered 27 points (14g, 13a) in 43 games with SKA St. Petersburg this season and was named to the KHL All-Star Game. The 20-year-old was drafted in the seventh round, 211th overall, in 2024.