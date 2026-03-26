Blues Prospect Update: March 26

Justin Carbonneau

Forward | Selected in the first round (19th overall) in 2025

Carbonneau is one of the Blues' most electric prospects. The 19-year-old has already shown flashes of his skill during last fall's training camp and preseason contests in St. Louis, and he followed that up with another impressive season in the QMJHL. The forward finished as the League's top goal scorer with 51 goals, earning the Mario Lemieux Trophy.

Carbonneau collected 80 points (51g, 29a), 64 penalty minutes and a +31 rating in 60 regular-season games. He and his team, the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, open their first-round playoff series on March 27 against the Victoriaville Tigres.