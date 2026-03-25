Jiricek named OHL Defenseman of the Month

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By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

The Ontario Hockey League announced Tuesday that St. Louis Blues prospect Adam Jiricek is the league's Defenseman of the Month. Jiricek had 10 points (4g, 6a) and a +9 rating in eight games in March.

This is the second time this season that Jiricek has received this honor, having also been recognized as the league's top defenseman in November. 

Jiricek's performance this month helped his team, the Brantford Bulldogs, to clinch the Hamilton Spectator Trophy as the OHL's best regular season team. He also set a Brantford franchise record for most goals in a single season by a blueliner.

The 19-year-old from Plzen, Czechia finished his second OHL campaign with 59 points (19g, 40a) over 55 games along with a plus/minus rating of +31.

He also captured the silver medal with Team Czechia at the World Junior Championships. Jiricek had five goals and six points in seven games, including two game-winners in the tournament. He was given the Directorate Award as Best Defender and was selected as a Top Three Player for Czechia. 

The Blues selected Jiricek in the first round, 16th overall, at the 2024 NHL Draft.

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