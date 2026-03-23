Blues sign Trudeau to two-year entry-level contract

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the team has signed collegiate free agent forward Felix Trudeau to a two-year entry-level contract beginning with the 2026-27 season.

Trudeau will join the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, on a professional tryout for the remainder of this season.

Trudeau, 23, dressed in 39 games during his second season at Sacred Heart University (NCAA – AHA) this year. The 6-foot-2, 200‑pound forward shared sixth nationally with 48 points, while his 25 goals ranked second and his 12 power‑play goals led the country. For his efforts, the Terrebonne, Quebec, native was named the AHA’s Player of the Year and earned a spot on the conference’s First All‑Star Team.

He was also recently announced as a Top 10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award (top NCAA men’s hockey player).

Last season, Trudeau tallied 38 points (15 goals, 23 assists) and 64 penalty minutes during his first year at Sacred Heart, earning AHA Second All‑Conference Team honors. He spent his first two collegiate years at the University of Maine where he collected 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 52 games.

Overall, he totaled 99 points (46 goals, 53 assists) and 171 penalty minutes in 130 games across four NCAA seasons.