2026 NHL Draft: Players to Watch

The next generation of St. Louis Blues will join the organization in late June. And with three picks in the first round of the NHL Draft, the team has plenty of options.

Barring a trade, the Blues hold picks No. 11, 15 and 29 in the opening round, which will take place June 26 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo (6 p.m. CT, ESPN, ESPN+).

We scoured mock drafts, prospect rankings and the like to compile a list of 10 names that could be available when the Blues are on the board. Here's what the experts had to say about them.

Note: Prospects are listed alphabetically; statistics are from EliteProspects.com