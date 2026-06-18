2026 NHL Draft: Players to Watch

Here are 10 names that could be available when the Blues pick in the first round on June 26

Draft_NamesToWatch
By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

The next generation of St. Louis Blues will join the organization in late June. And with three picks in the first round of the NHL Draft, the team has plenty of options. 

Barring a trade, the Blues hold picks No. 11, 15 and 29 in the opening round, which will take place June 26 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo (6 p.m. CT, ESPN, ESPN+). 

We scoured mock drafts, prospect rankings and the like to compile a list of 10 names that could be available when the Blues are on the board. Here's what the experts had to say about them.

Note: Prospects are listed alphabetically; statistics are from EliteProspects.com

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© Windsor Spitfires Hockey Club

Ethan Belchetz, LW

Windsor (OHL) - Ranked ninth among North American skaters

2025-26 stats: 59 points (34g, 25a), +19 in 57 games

"Belchetz is massive at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, while having a high skill level and hands of a smaller forward. He plays a heavy game and uses his big frame to win battles and dislodge pucks from opponents." - Corey Pronman, The Athletic

Draft_Bjorck

Viggo Bjorck, C

Djurgarden (Sweden) - Ranked fourth among International skaters

2025-26 stats: 15 points (6g, 9a), +5 in 42 games

"He matches high skill with elite competitiveness. He's relentless in all three zones, and already has experience against older, more developed competition in the SHL, as well as at the World Championship." - Adam Kimelman, NHL.com

Draft_Command

Alexander Command, C

Orebro Jr. (Sweden) - Ranked 11th among International skaters

2025-26 stats: 44 points (17g, 27a), +10 in 30 games

"Command has excellent vision, makes smart decisions and has strong offensive instincts, particularly when attacking with pace. His two-way game continues to evolve, adding to his appeal as a well-rounded prospect." - Mike G. Morreale, NHL.com

Draft_Cullen

Wyatt Cullen, LW

USA U-18 (NTDP) - Ranked 13th among North American skaters

2025-26 stats: 45 points (16g, 29a), +7 in 40 games

"He brings high-end offensive tools, highlighted by his exceptional vision and ability to read the ice at an advanced level for his age. His hockey IQ and work ethic are standout traits, and his defensive game continues to improve." - Mike G. Morreale, NHL.com

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Malte Gustafsson, D

HV71 (Sweden) - Ranked seventh among International skaters

2025-26 stats: 3 points (3a), -8 in 27 games

"Gustafsson’s name has generated a lot of buzz in this range recently after a great U18 Worlds. His excellent gap control, good puck-moving skills and rugged play make him an easy projection for a top-four in the NHL." - Corey Pronmon, The Athletic

Draft_Hemming

Oscar Hemming, LW

Boston College (NCAA) - Ranked 11th among North American skaters

2025-26 stats: 8 points (1g, 7a), even +/- in 19 games

"Hemming is a big, hard-to-play-against forward who can bring offense in multiple ways, both by getting to the hard areas and with a powerful shot from distance." - Max Bultman, The Athletic

Draft_Lawrence

Tynan Lawrence, C

Boston University (NCAA) - Ranked seventh among North American skaters

2025-26 stats: 7 points (2g, 5a), -1 in 18 games

"He's a very good skater who isn't afraid to engage physically, even against the bigger opposition he faced at the NCAA level. He'll be even further along in his development with another season of college hockey." - Adam Kimelman, NHL.com

Draft_Lin

Ryan Lin, D

Vancouver (WHL) - Ranked 18th among North American skaters

2025-26 stats: 57 points (14g, 43a), -19 in 53 games

"He has the high-end vision and poise to run an NHL power play and makes difficult passes at both ends of the ice. He's a smaller defenseman, but plays hard and wins a surprising amount of battles for his size." - Corey Pronman, The Athletic

Draft_Suvanto

Oliver Suvanto, C

Tappara (Finland) - Ranked third among International skaters

2025-26 stats: 11 points (2g, 9a), +3 in 48 games

"Suvanto’s direct, highly competitive net-front style to go along with legit offense is a highly desirable player type, even if his feet are a bit heavy." - Corey Pronman, The Athletic

Draft_Villeneuve

Xavier Villeneuve, D

Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL) - Ranked ninth among North American skaters

2025-26 stats: 38 points (6g, 32a), +7 in 57 games

"The Blues have some skilled defenseman prospects coming, topped by Theo Lindstein, who played 17 games this season, and Adam Jiricek, one of the top defenseman in the OHL. But Villeneuve has the potential to drive offense from the back end with his feet and his shot, and quarterback a top power play." - Adam Kimelman, NHL.com

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