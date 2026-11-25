Tune In
Watch: Blue Jackets Hockey Network (Spectrum HD Ch. 320/1320; IP Ch. 349; Prime Video, Fubo, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream)
Listen: 97.1 The Fan & the CBJ app
The Matchup
- The Devils defeated the Blue Jackets 3-2 Monday night at the Prudential Center.
- The Blue Jackets are 31-24-4 all-time against the Devils.
Ice Breakers
- After recording a point against the Devils on Monday night, Zach Werenski extended his season-opening point streak to 10 games, becoming the sixth defenseman in NHL history to reach at least 10 straight games to open a season. Werenski heads into Wednesday night’s matchup with a five-game point streak.
- In his first NHL game of the season, Mikael Pyyhtiä recorded his first goal and point of the season with a late goal in the second period against the Devils on Monday night.
- Matthew Knies leads the Blue Jackets in power-play goals this season with three. In his first season with the Blue Jackets, Knies has recorded 14 points (6G-8A) in 22 games.