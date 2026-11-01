Oettinger makes 24 saves, Stars hang on to defeat Blue Jackets

“The difference in the game was (Oettinger),” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “We’re not playing our best hockey right now, and you need something to bail you out. And a little bit the power play, but mostly (Oettinger).”

Mikko Rantanen scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season, Arttu Hyry had a goal and an assist, and Thomas Harley also scored for Dallas (8-5-1), which had lost its previous two games but finished a six-game homestand 4-2-0. Miro Heiskanen had two assists.

“I thought that we played a good first period,” Gulutzan said. “I thought we played pretty direct. Our power play scored us a goal, which kind of gave us some energy there.”

Damon Severson scored for the Blue Jackets (5-7-0), who have lost two in a row. Jet Greaves made 14 saves.

“That’s how things are going right now,” Blue Jackets coach Rick Bowness said. “Listen, we keep up that effort that we’re showing right now, good things are gonna happen for this hockey club. We’ll go on a run … our best hockey’s ahead of us. Right now, that game tonight is how we wanna play.”

Rantanen gave the Stars a 1-0 lead at 2:16 of the first period on the power play. Wyatt Johnston received the puck from Jason Robertson at the left side of the net, and Johnston fed a backhand pass through the crease to Rantanen for a tap-in at the far post.