Blue Jackets, NHL, and Fanatics unveil Blue Jackets Hometown Remix uniform

Today, the Columbus Blue Jackets, NHL and Fanatics unveiled the club’s Hometown Remix uniform, a special edition look that celebrates the fans, fabric and culture of Columbus. Part of a leaguewide program featuring all 32 clubs, the Blue Jackets uniform was designed in collaboration with Fanatics, the League’s on-ice uniform provider, and the NHL and marks the culmination of a two-year development process.

The Blue Jackets will wear their hometown remix uniforms 13 times during the 2026-27 season, beginning on Tuesday, November 3, when they host the Colorado Avalanche at Nationwide Arena.

Columbus will wear their Hometown Remix uniforms on the following dates:

Tuesday, November 3 – vs. Colorado Avalanche – 7 p.m.

Thursday, November 5 – vs. Dallas Stars – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, November 10 – vs. Florida Panthers – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 12 – vs. Tampa Bay Lightning – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, November 25 – vs. New Jersey Devils – 7 p.m.

Friday, November 27 – vs. Detroit Red Wings – 3 p.m.

Thursday, December 10 – vs. Minnesota Wild – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, December 15 – vs. Carolina Hurricanes – 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 17 – vs. Seattle Kraken – 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 19 – vs. Los Angeles Kings – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, December 22 – vs. Montreal Canadiens – 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 27 – vs. Edmonton Oilers – 6 p.m.

Thursday, December 31 – vs. Washington Capitals – 2 p.m.

Each Hometown Remix uniform was designed around its respective city and fanbase. Design details throughout the collection draw on local landmarks, motifs and culture, grounding each look in something recognizable to fans.

Key design inspiration for the Blue Jackets uniform includes:

The Blue Jackets Hometown Remix jersey honors the city’s proud legacy and shows up with confidence and civic pride. Celebrating the Arch City, the design features an arched sleeve design complete with a debossed filigree pattern behind the sleeve numbers. The base of solid grey is the perfect backdrop to highlight the graphic cannon crest and player numbers, both outlined in white for maximum impact. And on the hem, is an homage to the community that makes this team what it is—with an italicized “5th Line” graphic representing the Blue Jackets’ outstanding fans. This jersey tells the story of place, of people, and of purpose. Stand together with your team, united, as only the Blue Jackets and their fans can do.

“The cannon and The 5th Line are synonymous with Blue Jackets hockey, and this jersey allows us to honor both while also tipping a cap to the origins of our team and great city,” said Blue Jackets Vice President of Marketing Ryan Chenault. “With the Hometown Remix platform, we have incorporated colors and symbols that are part of our brand in new and creative ways. Silver represents strength and resilience, symbolized by our cannon and reflective of our team and city.”

“Few symbols in sports carry the history, pride, and emotional connection of an NHL sweater,” said Brian Jennings, NHL Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Partnerships and Club Strategy Officer. “Hometown Remix builds on that legacy in a fresh and authentic way, celebrating the fans, culture and communities that make each NHL market unique. Together with Fanatics and our Clubs, we’ve created designs that are rooted in local identity and tell a story about the cities and fans they represent. We’re incredibly excited to bring the program to life and see that passion reflected both on the ice and in the stands.”

“Hometown Remix represents the most exciting initiative our team has designed and delivered with our partners since we hit the ice with the NHL in 2024,” said Dom Fillion, Vice President of Creative Design for Fanatics. “What makes this program so special is the collaboration with each club and together leaning into the history, culture, fabric and identity of every city and fan base to make sure these felt as authentic and personal as possible. We can’t wait to see them worn by the teams on the ice and the fans in the stands all season long.”

Hometown Remix jerseys – both the on-ice Authentic Pro and Premium versions - and a cutting-edge assortment of headwear and men's and women's fan gear, including hoodies, tees and brand new fleece and outerwear styles, are available beginning today at The Blue Line, the official team store of the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena and Polaris Fashion Place, TheBlueLineOnline.com and across the Fanatics network of sites, including NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca and Fanatics.com, as well as team stores and the NHL Shop NYC flagship store.