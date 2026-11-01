Blue Jackets make connections at annual Nationwide Children's visit

The annual visit is a highlight, offering a welcome break from hospital routines and creating opportunities for meaningful connections.

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By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

Once a year, a bus pulls up outside Nationwide Children's Hospital carrying lavender-clad Blue Jackets players eager to spend time with patients and families. The annual visit is a highlight, offering a welcome break from hospital routines and creating opportunities for meaningful connections.

The team splits into smaller groups and spreads throughout the hospital, visiting as many patients as possible and handing out Courage Kits filled with CBJ mini sticks, hats, a Stinger plushie and more. One of the first stops for Matthew Knies, Cole Sillinger, Erik Gudbranson, Adam Fantilli and Dante Fabbro was 8-year-old Taylor, who has been waiting for a heart transplant since February.

Inside her room, Taylor told the players about her "princess book," a favorite tradition of hers. The princess book features dozens of photos of nurses and hospital staff wearing Taylor's Princess Anna wig after being persuaded to pose for a picture.

Fabbro and Fantilli were immediately in. The pair took turns with the orange wig, and the smile on Taylor's face was radiant. After a heartfelt chat and a few more photos, the players headed to see the next child. Taylor wasn't quite ready to say goodbye, though.

"Cole!," she shouted as the players passed by later in the day, prompting Sillinger to have a few minutes of one-on-one time with his new fan.

Taylor spent the time thoroughly instructing Sillinger on how to properly autograph her hat (“Write my name next to your name. First and last. And sign it!”) before the hockey player had to make his departure.

They ended the visit having a sweet bond with Sillinger saying, “You’ll never forget me and I’ll never forget you.”

"Taylor's awesome. She's a bright light. She's got a good spirit inside of her. It's super cool to connect in that way," said Sillinger. "It puts things in perspective. You finish a game, and it might not feel like you played your best or put your best foot forward. Then you have those interactions, and it reminds you of what is really important. For me to be healthy and be able to do what I do, and have this opportunity to play the NHL...It was good for Taylor to remind me of that."

Taylor will be in the hospital for the foreseeable future, until she gets her new heart and has some recovery time. Though Taylor admitted that she doesn't watch (or particularly enjoy) hockey, she may be willing to catch a few games on TV to look for her new friend.

About an hour and several room visits later, the group hung out with 14-year-old hockey player Griffin. He came prepared with a list of questions to ask each player, ranging from "what is your favorite arena you've ever played in?" to "what are you being for Halloween this year?"

Though he played hockey for a short time when he was little, Griffin's love for the game blossomed in Nationwide Children's Hospital, long before he was able to meet the Blue Jackets players.

"Six years ago, when Griffin first [had brain surgery], he was confined to the bed for about four weeks. At the time, there was nothing to do here except play video games, and the only video game they had was 'NHL'. So, he played that and became a huge fan," Griffin's mom, Katie, explained. "He got super into it, and he told the neurosurgeon, 'When we're done, I want to play hockey.'"

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Griffin's surgeon agreed, and he played goalie for the Columbus Chill Youth Hockey Association (CCYHA) Blue Jackets team before a seizure this summer sent him back for a second stint in the hospital.

Griffin and his mom said visits like these are about more than meeting favorite players—they provide an escape from the uncertainty that often comes with a hospital stay. For a few hours, hockey talk can replace medical conversations, and patients get the chance to simply be kids.

Griffin's treatment plan currently includes capturing his seizures on an electroencephalogram (EEG) to map out his brain and figure out the next steps to prevent further episodes. Once his doctors give him the all-clear, Griffin hopes to hit the ice again, carrying with him the extra encouragement from his hometown team.

Griffin's enthusiasm and spirit stood out to the players he met, with Blue Jackets newcomer Matthew Knies mentioning Griffin's questions as one of his favorite interactions of the day. For Knies and the rest of the team, this visit was an opportunity to connect with the Columbus community and gain a deeper appreciation for the impact the team can have beyond the ice.

"I hope it means everything to [the patients], because it means a lot to us," said Knies. "I hope we can repay that, and that they think it is special."

The Blue Jacket will take this experience with them beyond the hospital. Many of the children created signs that will be hung up along the team's locker room hallway for display on Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 5.

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