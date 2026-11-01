Blue Jackets make connections at annual Nationwide Children's visit

Once a year, a bus pulls up outside Nationwide Children's Hospital carrying lavender-clad Blue Jackets players eager to spend time with patients and families. The annual visit is a highlight, offering a welcome break from hospital routines and creating opportunities for meaningful connections.

The team splits into smaller groups and spreads throughout the hospital, visiting as many patients as possible and handing out Courage Kits filled with CBJ mini sticks, hats, a Stinger plushie and more. One of the first stops for Matthew Knies, Cole Sillinger, Erik Gudbranson, Adam Fantilli and Dante Fabbro was 8-year-old Taylor, who has been waiting for a heart transplant since February.

Inside her room, Taylor told the players about her "princess book," a favorite tradition of hers. The princess book features dozens of photos of nurses and hospital staff wearing Taylor's Princess Anna wig after being persuaded to pose for a picture.

Fabbro and Fantilli were immediately in. The pair took turns with the orange wig, and the smile on Taylor's face was radiant. After a heartfelt chat and a few more photos, the players headed to see the next child. Taylor wasn't quite ready to say goodbye, though.

"Cole!," she shouted as the players passed by later in the day, prompting Sillinger to have a few minutes of one-on-one time with his new fan.

Taylor spent the time thoroughly instructing Sillinger on how to properly autograph her hat (“Write my name next to your name. First and last. And sign it!”) before the hockey player had to make his departure.

They ended the visit having a sweet bond with Sillinger saying, “You’ll never forget me and I’ll never forget you.”

"Taylor's awesome. She's a bright light. She's got a good spirit inside of her. It's super cool to connect in that way," said Sillinger. "It puts things in perspective. You finish a game, and it might not feel like you played your best or put your best foot forward. Then you have those interactions, and it reminds you of what is really important. For me to be healthy and be able to do what I do, and have this opportunity to play the NHL...It was good for Taylor to remind me of that."

Taylor will be in the hospital for the foreseeable future, until she gets her new heart and has some recovery time. Though Taylor admitted that she doesn't watch (or particularly enjoy) hockey, she may be willing to catch a few games on TV to look for her new friend.