Columbus Blue Jackets to televise 10 regular season games on over-the-air stations this season

Games will be carried on Sinclair Broadcast Group’s CW Columbus and on Gray Media stations across the region

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By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets, Sinclair Broadcast Group and Gray Media announced today that 10 Blue Jackets regular season games on Blue Jackets Hockey Network will be simulcast on over-the-air stations throughout Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky this season.  The over-the-air telecasts include the following games:

Thursday, Nov. 5 ​vs. Dallas Stars​ 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, Nov. 12 ​vs. Tampa Bay Lightning​ 7 p.m. ET

Monday, Nov. 30 ​at Pittsburgh Penguins​ 7 p.m. ET

Monday, Dec. 7 ​at Tampa Bay Lightning​ 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, Jan. 7 ​at New Jersey Devils​ 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, Jan. 21 ​vs. Calgary Flames​ 7 p.m. ET

Monday, Feb. 8 ​at Toronto Maple Leafs​ 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, Feb. 11 ​vs. Ottawa Senators​ 7 p.m. ET

Monday, Mar. 1 ​vs. Carolina Hurricanes​ 7 p.m. ET

Monday, Mar. 22 ​at Pittsburgh Penguins ​7 p.m. ET

In central Ohio, games will be broadcast on WWHO CW Columbus, which is available through cable and streaming providers including Spectrum, DIRECTV, YouTubeTV and Breezeline. Coverage will be provided on Gray Media stations in Cleveland, Cincinnati, Dayton, Lima, Charleston/Huntington, Lexington, Louisville, Charleston/Huntington and Bluefield/Beckley, WV.

“We are very excited to again offer distribution on over-the-air television and increase both the number of games and markets in which these broadcasts are available,” said Blue Jackets Vice President of Business Intelligence and Broadcasting Marc Gregory.  We want to provide our fans as many options as possible to watch the Blue Jackets Hockey Network and are thrilled to again partner with Sinclair Broadcast Group and Gray Media to do so on their stations.”  

The Blue Jackets first simulcasted games on over-the-air stations during the 2024-25 season.  After televising five games that year, six games were simulcast on Sinclair Broadcast and Gray Media stations last season.  All Blue Jackets games not exclusively televised by NHL national broadcast partners, are currently available to Spectrum, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream and Fubo customers as well as streaming on Prime Video. Fans are encouraged to contact their cable or satellite provider to ensure they can watch Blue Jackets hockey this season.

Gray Media Stations in CBJ Television Territory

Cleveland (WUAB, MyNet, 43.1), Cincinnati (WXIX, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, 19.3), Dayton (WZCD, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, 32.1). Lima (WFND, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, 19.1), Louisville (WDRB, MyNet, 41.2 or WBKI, CW, 58.1), Lexington (WKYT, CW, 27.2), Charleston-Huntington (WSAZ, MyNet. 3.2), and Bluefield-Beckley (WVVA, MyNet, 6.3).  In addition, select games will air on Gray’s co-owned ABC, CBS, Fox, and/or ABC affiliates in these markets.  Check local listings or BlueJackets.com/TuneIn for details and updates.

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