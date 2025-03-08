RECAP: Bedard scores in OT, Blackhawks Recover to Top Utah

Nick Schmaltz gave Utah a 1-0 lead 56 seconds into the first period after the Blackhawks could not clear their defensive zone. Clayton Keller picked up the puck behind the net. His centering pass deflected out to Schmaltz, who scored stick side from the slot.

Kaiser tied the game at 9:23 of the second period. After hitting the post with a shot, Bedard picked up the puck in the right corner and sent a backhander into the slot. Kaiser picked up the pass and scored on a wrist shot.

The Blackhawks went up 2-1 at 12:50 when Mikheyev took a drop pass from Ryan Donato, stickhandled in from the left-wing boards and put a backhander under Vejmelka's left arm.

Nazar was awarded a penalty shot at 14:30 after he was brought down from behind by John Marino while on a breakaway. On the penalty shot, Nazar deked and sent a backhander over Vejmelka’s right pad to push the lead to 3-1.

Nazar became the first Blackhawks rookie to score on a penalty shot.

“Honestly, it was a little different this time,” Nazar said. “I went out for the shootout against St. Louis earlier in the season. And a lot of nerves going through you (the) first time. And then this time, just kind of having that experience and knowing what it's going to feel like, just trust in myself and believe. And just know I was able to make a good move.”