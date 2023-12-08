TAKEAWAYS: Mrazek Secures Shutout in Win Over Ducks 

Despite some power play struggles early on, Richardson sees the improvement his players are making to find success on the special team unit. While they only scored one goal, the second-year head coach admired the chances and decisions they made to provide a strong performance.

“We didn't really force a lot tonight, especially on that four-minute [power play],” Richardson said. “There's no reason to force it and I thought we did an excellent job there to get that goal that was huge to come out of a four-minute minor.”

Kurashev also noticed the puck movement the team created and the opportunities they made to help put the Blackhawks on the board.

“I think we're moving the puck way quicker and we're opening up lanes for the shots,” Kurashev said. “So I think we've got to keep working on it and it was nice to get one and hopefully we can get some more.”

Chicago’s power play unit scored a goal in the last three of five contests.

In the team’s 4-1 loss to Minnesota, Taylor Raddysh scored the one goal for Chicago on the power play. While they still trailed for the rest of the matchup, it still added confidence that the team can find some offensive spark on the unit

“That power play goal meant a lot for us,” Mrazek said. “I think the confidence kept getting there and we're moving the puck quicker and that's when we get the chances.”

Although they might not score every time, Bedard can see that they are starting to find their groove and understand how to find success that can build over the next few games.

“I think even the games we didn't score, [we were] creating a lot,” Bedard said. “I think we just have to keep improving. It feels good to go out there and get good touches and feel like you're creating so we got to keep that up for sure.”