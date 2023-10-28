TAKEAWAYS: Kurashev Secures Overtime Winner Against Golden Knights

Early in the matchup, the Golden Knights took the lead early to go up 2-0 before Ryan Donato opened the scoring for the Blackhawks. From there, the momentum began to shift.

Connor Bedard noted the energy that Chicago began to build off came from the production that every line provided whether they scored a goal or not.

“The momentum was huge, and we had some really good shifts in there,” Bedard said. “You have to hope that goals come and work for them and we did that well.”

Later in the game, the Blackhawks would lose defenseman Alex Vlasic after he sustained a hit in the second period. At the start of the third period, the team announced that he would not play for the rest of the night.

Despite being one defenseman down, head coach Luke Richardson described that others began to step up to fill Vlasic’s role. By the end of the contest, the second-year coach felt that Kevin Korchinski and Wyatt Kaiser learned from their new experience and hopes to see more from them as the season continues.

“I thought the two of them really played with a lot of composure and poise and we're going to need that going forward,” Richardson said. “So, that was a good sign and it's great experience for them.”