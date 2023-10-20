TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Wrap Trip with Disappointing Loss to Avs

The Blackhawks closed out their opening road trip with a disappointing 4-0 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night in Denver.

Chicago started strong in the early going, but couldn’t bury scoring chances in the opening minutes and quickly saw the momentum shift the other direction as Colorado netted a shorthanded tally just past the midway point of the opening frame and then scored on the power play amid a late-period push to take control early.

“Definitely a really strong team,” head coach Luke Richardson said of the Avalanche. “I thought we skated well in the first 10 minutes and then, unfortunately, they got shorthanded goal and then a power play goal, and it seemed like we were chasing after that.

“They were very strong on their sticks and they're fast team,” Richardson added. “So when we started standing still a little bit in the second half of the first period and trying to make plays doing that, they just gobbled us up. So, we were really chasing it after that the rest of the night.”