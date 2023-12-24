TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Suffer Back-to-Back Losses 

While Connor Bedard shined in the first period with “The Michigan” goal to tie the game up at 1-1, it would not be enough for the Chicago Blackhawks.

For the second straight night, the Blackhawks dropped their lead in the third period. With a few penalties late in the game, the St. Louis Blues found their advantages to take the contest over and defeat Chicago, 7-5.

“That’s as frustrating as it can be,” Taylor Raddysh said. “I feel like we played great in the first two periods. We dominated the whole thing and just came out flat in the third.”

It also marked the second straight matchup where the team allowed five straight goals from their opponents.

Although Arvid Soderblom made some solid saves to keep Chicago in the game, head coach Luke Richardson noted that the young netminder can reflect on the positives he made to keep building his confidence. Soderblom made 35 saves off of 41 shots faced by the end of the matchup.

“He still made a couple of big saves there when it was tight.,” Richardson said. “It was unfortunate for the result for him, but he's going to have to look at some bright spots and work with Jimmy [Waite] from there.”

As they head into the NHL holiday break, Jarred Tinordi hopes this can give the team some time to relax but also time to reflect on their play.

“Sitting back and sitting on your heels is never the recipe to win,” Tinordi said. “I think, more often than not in the National Hockey League, they are going to jam it down your throat, so we got to be more aggressive.”