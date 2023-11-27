TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Shut Down by Blues 

After coming out on top against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, the Chicago Blackhawks entered the game against the St. Louis Blues for a chance to try and create their first string of wins this season. However, they would endure another loss after they were shut down by the Blues, 4-2.

With another loss added to the team’s record, head coach Luke Richardson described the frustration they felt tonight after they created a foundation to try and add more wins.

“I just think that they were the hungrier team tonight and we let them be,” Richardson said. “That's frustrating to see because I thought we wanted to try and take that excitement from the last game and put it into tonight and we just didn't do that.”

Chicago struggled to try and build a winning streak throughout the first half of the season as they competed against some of the top teams in the league. They also suffered six losses in their last seven matchups.